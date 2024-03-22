Ex-Dolphins CB Xavien Howard expresses desire to join AFC contender
When a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the best ball hawks in the league says something, it is worth a listen.
He was a second-round draft choice by the Miami Dolphins in 2016. University of Baylor defensive back Xavien Howard didn’t have much of an impact during his rookie season. That would change dramatically in his second NFL campaign.
Over the course of the next six seasons, the talented cornerback would total a combined 28 interceptions. Howard would be credited with 77 passes defensed. He also came up with five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He would return four of those 33 takeaways for touchdowns.
In 2023, the four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 All-Pro (when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions), was limited to only 13 games. He was inactive for the season-finale vs. the Bills, which decided the AFC East title. Howard also missed the wild card game at Kansas City.
Released by the Dolphins (as a post-June 1st designation), he recently spoke on “The OGs” podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. How about joining the reigning AFC South champions, the Houston Texans?
Xavien Howard would love to sign with Texans
“I would love to do that,” explained Howard, h/t NFL.com. “Especially back at home, the crib. I wouldn’t say I’ve always been a Houston Texans fan, but this offseason, I’m a Houston Texans fan. I’ve had it tatted on me. I even got the Houston Rockets and the Texans (logos) tatted on me.
"I'd rather take a pay cut to go to a team that's going to go further in the playoffs," added Howard. "I got my money and stuff like that. I'm to the point, like, 'How much money do you really need?'
That “go further in the playoffs” thing is significant. Although he didn’t play vs. the Chiefs in January, Howard was part of two other postseason teams in Miami (2016 and 2022), with no success. Howard’s focus is clear.
"My goal is always to try to win a Super Bowl. Don't let the money get in the way of winning a Super Bowl. Some people get paid, and some people win a Super Bowl. Some people do both. You do both, you're different. I want to be different. I want to win a Super Bowl now. I already got paid, so now (a Super Bowl) is what I'm looking forward to."
Perhaps Howard could put the Texans in a place they have never been. The team has been to the playoffs seven times in its 22-year history and emerged with a few victories. However, the franchise has never reached the AFC Championship Game.
The future does look bright for the Texans, especially with the emergence of quarterback C.J. Stroud. With Stroud still on his rookie deal, the team can afford to bring in big-name players to bolster the roster. Will the Texans bring in Howard? That remains to be seen, but there is interest from the cornerback.