Ex-Giant Chris Canty has harsh evaluation of Brian Daboll after Week 4 loss
Year 3 of the Brian Daboll era in New York doesn't seem to be shaping up much better than year two, with the Giants losing yet another primetime game against the Cowboys on Thursday night to fall to 1-3 on the season. There's still plenty of football to be played, but the same old problems are cropping up — especially with Daniel Jones and the offense, supposedly Daboll's area of expertise.
The offensive line remains a mess, the run game is non-existent for the umpteenth year in a row and Jones is playing more timidly than he did even as a rookie. It's hard to make the case that things are trending in the right direction, or that the current coaching staff has solutions at hand. And at least one prominent ex-Giant doesn't feel like waiting any longer to find out.
Chris Canty says Brian Daboll is "done" in New York after Cowboys loss
Former Giants defensive lineman and current New York radio host Chris Canty wasted no time on ESPN's Get Up this morning, proclaiming that Daboll is "toast" and even going so far as to say that the coach was less likely to be back in New York next season than Jones (whose contract, in case you hadn't heard, contains no more guaranteed money after this year).
It's not hard to come up with excuses for Daboll's record in New York so far. He's been saddled with Jones for his entire tenure, a quarterback who had no business going in the top 10 and simply lacks the processing ability and the accuracy to be an above-average NFL starter. The offensive line has been a revolving door, and it would be hard for any coach to build a functional offense around an inability to win the line of scrimmage. Removing Daboll isn't going to magically fix what ails this franchise.
At the same time, there's certainly plenty of truth in Canty's rant, and just because Daboll isn't the only one underperforming doesn't mean that he deserves to stick around. Jones seems to be going backward from where he was during the team's playoff run a couple of years ago, and Daboll and Mike Kafka's offense doesn't appear to be keeping up with the times and innovating new ideas. And Canty is certainly correct that Daboll's in-game decision-making — see: the decision to kick a field goal from inside the Dallas five in the second half — has left a lot to be desired from the moment he got the job.
Daboll might not be the biggest problem this team is facing, but it's also difficult to argue that he's the man to eventually turn things around. With Jones about to come off the books — sorry, Canty, but there's a precisely zero-percent chance that the QB comes back next season — and some talented players in tow, the coming offseason represents a real opportunity for New York to chart a new course. Daboll hasn't proven himself to be a cutting-edge offensive mind, and you just have to go back to last year to question his ability to manage a locker room. At that point, what's the argument for keeping him on?