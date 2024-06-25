Ex-Vikings QB says Stefon Diggs 'hasn't' lost a step with Texans
By Kinnu Singh
The Houston Texans made a remarkable turnaround from bottom-feeders to division winners in just one season. After an abysmal three-win season in 2022, new head coach DeMeco Ryan has injected life into the decaying franchise.
The Texans finished the 2023 season with a 10-7 record, an AFC South title, and a Wild Card Round victory over the Cleveland Browns. While the sudden turnaround drew plenty of praise, Houston has made it clear that they are not content with celebrating a season that was cut short by a Divisional Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Texans acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills on April 3. The All-Pro wideout provides quarterback C.J. Stroud with additional weaponry on a potent passing attack that already features wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
Case Keenum believes Stefon Diggs is better than ever
In Houston, Diggs has been reunited with Texans backup quarterback Case Keenum, who spent the 2017 season with Diggs in Minnesota.
During his annual youth football camp, Keenum discussed what he has seen from Diggs so far this offseason.
“It’s really cool to get back out there and see Stefon on the practice field,” Keenum said. “And to watch him absolutely do some dirty things on some routes that I haven’t seen anybody be able to do. He’s a dynamic player and he has not lost a step.”
In 2017, Keenum and Diggs connected on one of the most magical plays in Vikings history: The Minneapolis Miracle. With 10 seconds remaining in an NFC Divisional Round matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota trailed the New Orleans Saints, 24-23. Keenum connected with Diggs on a flag route. One whiffed tackle later, Diggs strolled into the end zone for a walk-off touchdown.
Diggs has posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons in six consecutive seasons, but he will turn 31 years old during the 2024 season. Still, Keenum believes Diggs is better than ever.
“If anything, he’s got more savviness with some stuff [so] he can put some extra sauce on some routes when he needs to, but know when there’s not time to take patience,” Keenum said. “He’s done a great job of continuing to build his craft and work his tool set, and I’m excited to see what he can do in the fall.”
The Texans became the darlings of the offseason with several flashy big-name additions. With the additions of defensive end Danielle Hunter, running back Joe Mixon, and Diggs, the Texans became the first team in league history to acquire players in one offseason who had 10-plus sacks, 1,000-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receptions.
Diggs was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, and he slowly blossomed into one of the league’s best wide receivers in Minnesota. In 2020, when Diggs’ relationship with the team soured, the Vikings traded the disgruntled wideout to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a slew of picks. In Buffalo, Diggs compiled four consecutive Pro Bowl seasons while helping Bills quarterback Josh Allen develop into one of the league’s premier passers.
The Texans are hoping that Diggs can help a young quarterback elevate his game once again.