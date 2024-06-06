Examining NBA insider's 3 under-the-radar free agent targets for the Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are heading into this offseason with around $60 million in cap space and the hope that the franchise will be able to play respectful basketball in the Eastern Conference with the new president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon taking control of the team's personnel decisions. According to James L Edwards of The Athletic, the Pistons could go "heavily after the likes of Malik Monk, Nic Claxton, and Gary Harris."
As the Pistons start to look at these free agents and others, it's worth wondering what these veterans would bring to a squad that won 14 games this regular season.
3. Malik Monk
Malik Monk comes into free agency after averaging 15 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds per game on 44 percent shooting from the floor for the Sacramento Kings this season. Monk, who is a solid guard can likely be a great addition to the Pistons. He is probably best served in a reserve role as the first or second veteran off the bench but can be a reliable starter if called upon.
Monk could allow the Pistons to fill a hole that they had in their offensive sets last season — a microwave scorer off the bench and a creator who threatens the defense as a driver and a pull-up shooter. Teams would still very much prefer to play Cunningham as a driver and Jaden Ivey isn't yet a reliable enough pull-up shooter to stretch a defense. Monk could add a whole new offensive dimension.
2. Nic Claxton
Nic Claxton comes into free agency after being a double-double machine for the Brooklyn Nets during his first five years in the league, averaging 11 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game on 62 percent shooting last season. Claxton would be a good fit with Ivey or Cade Cunningham as a pick-and-roll partner.
Claxton doesn't offer a ton of versatility on offense but he's athletic, a solid screener and a good play finisher. The one major issue is that he can't shoot free throws which allows opposing squads to hack-a-shaq him for a good chunk of the game — he was 55 percent from the free-throw line this season. Claxton's primary value comes at the defensive end where he's a solid defender and excellent at defending in space and shutting down the middle of the floor.
While Claxton is a good big man, the fit between him and Jalen Duren would be extremely weird. Duren is one of the bright spots on a Pistons squad that was short on talent last season. Neither has much range and both play very similar roles at both ends. Claxton could help the Pistons improve as Duren develops but ultimately it's duplication.
1. Gary Harris
Gary Harris, who will be 30 before the next NBA regular season starts, is coming off a poor season for the Orlando Magic, averaging 6 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist per game on 44 percent shooting from the floor.
Unlike Monk, Harris' basketball services would likely cost less since the guard hasn't played up to his 3-and-D wing reputation in recent years. The veteran could have a bounce-back season for the Pistons in a bench role with the ball movement/opposing defensive disruption that Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham create.
The Pistons would likely want Harris since the franchise needs floor-spacers who can make open shots that will possibly come with the mismatches that Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey create. Whether it's Harris or another buy-low veteran, Detroit will probably look to sign some of these veterans to fill out the rest of the roster.