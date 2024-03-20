Expert thinks Chiefs have two major moves left to make
The Kansas City Chiefs might have more moves up their sleeve as they look to pull off the three-peat.
As they attempt to win a third straight Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs have had an eventful offseason, re-signing Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill while also going out and signing Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal.
With key defensive pieces back and Brown being added to the wide receiver room, the Chiefs arguably look more formidable now than they did last season when they wound up winning the Super Bowl.
As if the Chiefs needed to do much more, The Athletic's ($) Mike Jones believes that they still have two more big moves to make as they try to pull off the three-peat.
Chiefs will still look to make moves as they try and win another Super Bowl
Jones listed the top ten players remaining on the free agency market and has two major ones linked to the Chiefs. Those players being Mekhi Becton and Odell Beckham Jr.
Kansas City's starting left tackle last season was Donovan Smith. He remains a free agent, and the Chiefs don't seem worried about bringing him back. While Becton is nowhere near as proven as Smith, he provides a ton of upside.
The 24-year-old was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets and was supposed to be their left tackle of the future, but injuries and inconsistent play hampered him. Perhaps the Chiefs bringing him aboard will give him the fresh start that he needs to live up to his initial hype.
Beckham is a player who has been consistently linked to the Chiefs and it makes sense. The Chiefs wouldn't need Beckham to play a major role as they have Brown and Rashee Rice as wideouts, but he'd add a veteran presence to the wide receiver room and can still produce at a decently-high level.
He's not the dominant WR1 that he used to be, but if Beckham did have a respectable 565 yards in 14 games with the Ravens this past season. He'd be a strong WR3 for Kansas City if they can pull it off, and with them offering Beckham the best chance to win, he might even consider taking a bit of a discount to come aboard.