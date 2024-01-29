Eyes Open: Watch Taylor Swift celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl appearance with Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, more
Travis Kelce is a lucky man. He's dating Taylor Swift and he's going back to the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs toppled the Baltimore Ravens to punch their ticket to Las Vegas. Kelce had a monster game, leading his team with 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. And of course, Swift was there cheering him on.
After the game, the trophy presentation on the field gave Chiefs fans and Swifties alike a glimpse of Kelce and Swift celebrating the win.
Watch Taylor Swift celebrate Chiefs win with Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, Jason Kelce and more
America's Sweetheart, Jason Kelce, was there too!
Cameras also captured Swift's reaction to Kelce's memorable postgame speech.
Kelce wasn't the only one searching out Swift. Andy Reid had a moment with the singer as well.
Just think, a few months ago no one could have imagined Taylor Swift would be kissing Travis Kelce on the field after another Chiefs AFC Championship Game victory.
The thought of a Kelce and Swift relationship was surprising enough, but Kansas City also didn't look like a Super Bowl team for much of the 2023 season. But Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce had something left up their sleeve. So did Steve Spagnuolo, whose defense was fantastic against the Ravens.
Now, Kelce and company will look forward to more Super Bowl glory. They'll battle the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Lions on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.
It'll be tricky for Swift to be there. She has a concert in Tokyo scheduled for the night of Saturday, Feb. 10. Time zones will certainly help give her a window to get back to the States if she intends to be at Allegiant Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend in the final and most important game of the season.