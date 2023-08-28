Ezekiel Elliott adds an extra layer of cringe in his praise of Bill Belichick
Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott gave coach Bill Belichick a morsel of praise ahead of the 2023 season.
By Kristen Wong
Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott gave coach Bill Belichick a morsel of praise ahead of the 2023 season.
Patriots' Bill Belichick has been called many names in his over two-decade-long tenure as head coach, but what running back Ezekiel Elliott called him was a bit of a head-scratching surprise.
Per Elliott, Bill Belichick is a "funny guy." Whether that means he's humorous at times or odder than most, the long-time Pats coach can take it as a compliment, probably.
Elliott, a two-time league rushing champ, was recently interviewed about his transition to New England having spent the last seven years with the Cowboys.
The veteran running back compared his playing style to the culture of this Patriots squad and said he believes he's a "good fit"; after getting signed just two weeks ago, he's naturally still learning the playbook but is excited to get out there and compete for a championship.
Already, Elliott knows the Patriots wouldn't be the Patriots without the franchise's undisputed leader, Bill Belichick.
Ezekiel Elliott calls Patriots HC Bill Belichick a 'funny guy'
"Hes a great coach. Hes a funny guy. He demands excellence of this team, and he knows how to get it out of you."- Ezekiel Elliott on Bill Belichick
Widely known for his unflinching and stern demeanor on the sidelines, six-time Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick isn't usually described as "funny." But in 2023, Elliott may be slowly peeling back the onion that is the 71-year-old famed head coach.
Who really is Bill Belichick, the man, myth, and legend who drafted guard Cole Strange in the first round in 2022? Who called mega-pop star Taylor Swift "tough" for playing through the rain at Gillette Stadium? Who used to be a waiter and loved Crepes Suzette? Who's an INTJ, reportedly? (We can't all be extroverts like Mike McDaniel).
In his first season with the Patriots, Elliott is jumping into a somewhat undefined role behind top back Rhamondre Stevenson, but it seems like he's enjoying the face-to-face time with the ever-enigmatic Bill Belichick. Great coach, funny guy. Few words do trick for the Pats legend.