Ezekiel Elliott contributes to latest Patriots nightmare
The New England Patriots' rough start to Saturday's game including a rare Ezekiel Elliott mistake.
The New England Patriots' first game of the season started on the wrong note.
That's not an uncommon sensation for opponents of the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, but the sting of an early 16-0 hole is hard to overcome. New England has since made the game more competitive, but it's difficult to overstate how rough the start was.
Mac Jones threw a pick-six with five minutes left in the first quarter. Philadelphia's defensive line has been all up in Jones' airspace and Darius Slay took advantage.
Okay, not big deal. Just reset and play smart, efficient football.
Yeah, nope. The Patriots turned around and gave the ball right back, courtesy of an uncharacteristic fumble from Ezekiel Elliott in his first game as a Pat.
Elliott didn't fumble once last season. So much for the Pats' revitalized backfield. Zeke's fumble has been paired with a particularly rough first couple of quarters for Rhamondre Stevenson. Bill Belichick might need a new approach.
Ezekiel Elliott starts New England Patriots' debut with unfortunate fumble
In Zeke's defense, the rain has been heavy and hard in Foxborough. Jordan Davis is a mountainous man whose arm strength, combined with a slick pigskin, is enough to make any RB lose control. Elliott is normally one of the more ball-secure backs in the sport, so it's safe to chalk this up to unfortunate circumstances and move on.
One also has to acknowledge the Eagles' defensive line, which might be the best in football. Rookie Jalen Carter has already been a nuisance for Mac Jones and the wall of veteran talent alongside him makes Elliott's job especially hard.
That said, Stevenson has five yards on five carries as of this writing. If his current pace continues, the Pats could be forced to lean more on Zeke's power and experience. The rainy conditions aren't ideal, but it sets the stage for a run-heavy affair.
New England has since put two touchdowns on the board to trim the Patriots' lead from 16 to two. Zeke's mishap set up Eagles points, but it would appear that all hope is not lost. Jones has tossed a few slick dimes and the Patriots' offense is starting to build up a rhythm, even if the RBs are stuck in the mud.