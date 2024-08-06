Ezekiel Elliott offers unsatisfying silver lining to Dak Prescott contract situation
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys have been in a challenging position this offseason, but they haven't handled it well.
Dallas has struggled to navigate their ongoing contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Not to mention, Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parson is extension-eligible, though he seems to understand he's not the priority currently. And on top of everything, the Cowboys have done little to upgrade the roster beyond their star trio.
One addition the Cowboys did make this spring was reuniting with longtime franchise running back Ezekiel Elliott. He'll uninspiringly be their lead backfield option this upcoming campaign, similar to what he said regarding the ongoing situation with Prescott.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Elliott got asked about Prescott possibly playing without a new deal. His response, albeit uplifting, left plenty of meat on the bone.
Ezekiel Elliott offers an unsatisfying silver lining to Dak Prescott's contract situation
"I don't think it will affect him [Prescott] at all," Elliott said via ESPN's Ed Werder. "He's just such a strong person mentally, so I don't think it will affect him."
Afterward, Elliott backtracked slightly on his comments -- in a positive manner. The veteran tailback said playing on his currently expiring pact could be a motivating factor for Prescott:
"Honestly, it might bring the best out of him, although I know Dak [Prescott] is going to give us his best anyway."
Elliott and Prescott spent seven years as teammates, dating back to the first time the latter was in a contractual stalemate with the Cowboys.
Prescott played on the franchise tag for a year but eventually had his demands met with a massive payday. So, Elliott spoke from experience when expressing optimism about the signal-caller doing some of his best work with his back against the wall. He witnessed it firsthand.
While Elliott is trying to paint a better picture of Prescott's unresolved talks with the Cowboys, his comments add to the uncertainty. No end to the saga being in sight is troubling, and remarks like this only amplify matters.