F1 qualifying time for 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Live stream, channel and more at Baku
Round 17 of the 2024 Formula 1 season takes the drivers to Azerbaijan for the annual Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen still leads the Drivers' Championship standings but his advantage has shrunk considerably with McLaren's Lando Norris just 62 points behind.
Norris has grabbed pole in each of the last two races. Will he have another stellar qualifying? Or will Verstappen battle back?
Qualifying on Saturday will set the grid for the intriguing grand prix to come.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying information
When is F1 qualifying time in Baku?
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Date
Time (ET) and channel
Time (Local)
FP1
9/13
5:30 a.m.
1:30 p.m.
FP2
9/13
9:00 a.m.
5:00 p.m.
FP3
9/14
4:30 a.m. on ESPN2
12:30 p.m.
Qualifying
9/14
8:00 a.m. on ESPN2
4:00 p.m.
Race
9/15
7:00 a.m. on ESPN
3:00 p.m.
Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is slated for 8:00 a.m. ET or 4:00 p.m. local. It will air in the U.S. on ESPN2.
Free Practice 3 precedes qualifying for the early birds who want to wake up at 4:30 a.m. ET. That will also air on ESPN2.
Qualifying includes three periods. In Q1, the slowest five cars out of 20 are eliminated and their grid spots are locked in. In Q2, the five slowest cars out of 15 are eliminated with their place on the grid also settled. Finally, Q3 sets the top 10 spots on the grid, including the coveted pole position.
How to watch 2024 Azerbaijan GP qualifying with cable
Since qualifying will be on ESPN2, it should be fairly easy for most cable subscribers to find. Just check your local listings for the exact channel.
We've collected that information for some of the biggest cable providers below:
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 209
Verizon Fios
Channel 74 / 574 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 606 / 1606 HD
Comcast Xfinity
How to watch Azerbaijan GP qualifying online
Don't have cable? No problem! You can watch ESPN2 through a variety of streamers, including FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and Youtube TV.
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
There are free trials for most of those services. Just remember to cancel before the trial period is done if you don't want to be charged full price.
F1 practice results in Baku
Max Verstappen led the way in Free Practice 1, setting the pace with a best time of 1:45.546. He was followed by Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez at 1:45.859 and 1:45.922.
For full FP1 results, check here.
Free Practice 2 was topped by Charles Leclerc at 1:43.484. He was just 0.006 seconds ahead of Perez in second. Hamilton sat third at 1:43.550. The margins were that small.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix location
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is held at the Baku City Circuit in Baku.
Baku is the capital of Azerbaijan, sitting on the coast of the Caspian Sea. It has a population of 2.6 million.
Azerbaijan is a nation of 10.3 million. It borders Iran to the south, Armenia to the west and Georgia to the northwest and Russia to the north.
Azerbaijan GP history
The first edition of the Azerbaijan GP was technically held in 2017. Baku City Circuit, a street circult as suggested by its name, hosted a grand prix the year before but that was officially titled the European Grand Prix.
Daniel Ricciardo won the first official Azerbaijan GP in a Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas took the next two for Mercedes.
There was no GP in Baku in 2020. However, F1 returned to Azerbaijan in 2021 with Sergio Perez winning for Red Bull. Max Verstappen topped the podium for the bulls in 2022.
The most recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix was won in 2023 by Perez, who's two race wins make him the winningest driver at the relatively new track.
Formula 1 is contracted for a race at the Baky City Circuit through 2026.