F1 rumors: RB beef settled, Carlos Sainz absence, when will Verstappen lose?
- Verstappen took the top podium spot in Round 1. How long until he is beaten?
- Carlos Sainz went home early on Wednesday at Jeddah
- The Visa Cash App RB team has early drama, but it appears settled
By Josh Wilson
Max Verstappen defeat: When?
Going back to 2023, Max Verstappen has now won eight consecutive Formula One Grand Prix. Verstappen won a startling 19 races last year, putting into question just how much parity there is in the sport at present. With Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, winning all but one of the races Verstappen didn't, Red Bull is clearly the dominant force.
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was the only non-Red Bull driver to take a win.
So, when will Verstappen lose? Round 2 is Jeddah in Saudi Arabia before heading to Australia for Round 3 and Japan for Round 4. Verstappen has won at all those tracks recently.
But Round 5 might be the most likely time, barring incident, another team could take Red Bull and Verstappen down. Formula One heads back to China for the Leonovo Chinese Grand Prix in Round 5 for the last race of April. This track hasn't been raced since 2019, and Verstappen has never won there.
Of course, the flip side is that Verstappen will be out to prove he can add another track and trophy to his cabinet.
Carlos Sainz absent
Wednesday, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz left work early to rest due to illness according to Chris Medland.
It's just Wednesday, so the team will be hoping it's just a minor illness and precautionary rest for Sainz. This round's race takes place on Saturday, again, so there's a bit less time between now and qualifying. Practices are slated to start Thursday and qualifying on Friday.
Ferrari's reserve drivers are Oliver Bearman, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman.
Visa Cash App RB team drama
Round 1 featured an incident for the newly-named Visa Cash App RB team that is sure to get its own episode of Drive to Survive.
Late in the race, Yuki Tsunoda was asked to let his teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, pass. Autosport.com recalls that Ricciardo had the more advantageous tire at the time to compete with Haas ahead. Tsunoda didn't let him pass at first, but eventually did, and was unhappy that Ricciardo didn't make progress after letting him through.
Ricciardo has said he and Tsuonda spoke a bit after the race and cleared the air. Speaking to Autosport:
"I knew it was something that we would discuss once the helmets are off, and maybe the heart rates come down a little. But I think the team handled it really well after the race, in terms of getting us together, making sure that nothing was left on the table."