F1 starting grid for Sunday: Lando Norris shock at Baku qualifying
Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix can't go lights out until we have a starting grid. That's what Saturday qualifying is for.
Baku delivered an early surprise. Lando Norris, who has been on pole at the last three of the last four grand prix, was knocked out in Q1. He seemed to be the victim of an unfortunately timed yellow flag.
No one will be happier about that result than Red Bull's Max Verstappen. His advantage in the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship has dwindled over the past two months. Finishing ahead of Norris is paramount and such a significant advantage on the starting grid position will only help.
Who is on pole position in Baku?
Charles Leclerc will be on pole to begin the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!
The Ferrari driver truly loves Baku qualifying. This is his fourth time on pole at the Baku City Circuit. It is his third pole of the 2024 season.
F1 starting grid for 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Qualifying Results
1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
2. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
4. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
5. George Russell
Mercedes
6. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
8. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
9. Francisco Colapinto
Williams
10. Alex Albon
Williams
11. Oliver Bearman
Haas
12. Yuki Tsunoda
VCARB
13. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
14. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
15. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
16. Daniel Ricciardo
VCARB
17. Lando Norris
McLaren
18. Valtteri Bottas
Kick Sauber
19. Zhou Guanyu
Kick Sauber
20. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
Lando Norris' exit in Q1 was the shock of qualifying but it wasn't the only excitement. Both Haas' Oliver Bearman and Williams' Francisco Colapinto made it out of Q1 and into Q2, a feat for the stand-in drivers.
Williams continued to show surprising competitiveness with both Colapinto and Alex Albon storming into Q3. However, they also showed a head-scratching bit of carelessness. The mechanics didn't remove the air box from Albon's car before sending him out for the final qualifying period.
Q3 ultimately belonged to Charles Leclerc, who kept ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix start time
The race will get underway at the Baku City Circuit at 7:00 a.m. ET on ESPN on Sunday, Sept. 14. That's 3:00 p.m. local in Azerbaijan.
The Red Bulls have dominated recent editions of this grand prix. Sergio Perez took the top step on the podium in 2023 and 2021. Max Verstappen won in 2022.
In recent weeks, it's been McLaren and Mercedes leading the way though. George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri have won five of the last six races.
Charles Leclerc is coming off a win at the Italian Grand Prix, so the Ferraris aren't to be counted out either.