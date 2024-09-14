Fansided

F1 starting grid for Sunday: Lando Norris shock at Baku qualifying

Oh no Lando!

By Alicia de Artola

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice / James Sutton/GettyImages
Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix can't go lights out until we have a starting grid. That's what Saturday qualifying is for.

Baku delivered an early surprise. Lando Norris, who has been on pole at the last three of the last four grand prix, was knocked out in Q1. He seemed to be the victim of an unfortunately timed yellow flag.

No one will be happier about that result than Red Bull's Max Verstappen. His advantage in the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship has dwindled over the past two months. Finishing ahead of Norris is paramount and such a significant advantage on the starting grid position will only help.

Who is on pole position in Baku?

Charles Leclerc will be on pole to begin the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!

The Ferrari driver truly loves Baku qualifying. This is his fourth time on pole at the Baku City Circuit. It is his third pole of the 2024 season.

F1 starting grid for 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Qualifying Results

1. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

2. Oscar Piastri

McLaren

3. Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

4. Sergio Perez

Red Bull

5. George Russell

Mercedes

6. Max Verstappen

Red Bull

7. Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

8. Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

9. Francisco Colapinto

Williams

10. Alex Albon

Williams

11. Oliver Bearman

Haas

12. Yuki Tsunoda

VCARB

13. Pierre Gasly

Alpine

14. Nico Hulkenberg

Haas

15. Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

16. Daniel Ricciardo

VCARB

17. Lando Norris

McLaren

18. Valtteri Bottas

Kick Sauber

19. Zhou Guanyu

Kick Sauber

20. Esteban Ocon

Alpine

Lando Norris' exit in Q1 was the shock of qualifying but it wasn't the only excitement. Both Haas' Oliver Bearman and Williams' Francisco Colapinto made it out of Q1 and into Q2, a feat for the stand-in drivers.

Williams continued to show surprising competitiveness with both Colapinto and Alex Albon storming into Q3. However, they also showed a head-scratching bit of carelessness. The mechanics didn't remove the air box from Albon's car before sending him out for the final qualifying period.

Q3 ultimately belonged to Charles Leclerc, who kept ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix start time

The race will get underway at the Baku City Circuit at 7:00 a.m. ET on ESPN on Sunday, Sept. 14. That's 3:00 p.m. local in Azerbaijan.

The Red Bulls have dominated recent editions of this grand prix. Sergio Perez took the top step on the podium in 2023 and 2021. Max Verstappen won in 2022.

In recent weeks, it's been McLaren and Mercedes leading the way though. George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri have won five of the last six races.

Charles Leclerc is coming off a win at the Italian Grand Prix, so the Ferraris aren't to be counted out either.

