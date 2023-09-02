F1 starting grid tomorrow: Italian Grand Prix qualifying results
Ferrari did what it needed to do on its home grid, despite a momentary scare that penalty might have ruined a storybook ending to F1 qualifying.
Formula One is back with its second consecutive weekend of racing following several weekends off for the summer break. This time, the cars go racing at Monza.
Red Bull maintains a massive lead in the Constructor Standings while Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari are separated by 54 points total. Behind them is McLaren, who finished seventh and 10th last weekend.
The Driver Standings are led by Max Verstappen who has run away with the lead, but Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and Lewis Hamilton are are separated by just 45 points.
Constructors Standings before Italian Grand Prix
Team
Points
Red Bull
540
Mercedes
255
Aston Martin
215
Ferrari
201
McLaren
111
Alpine
73
Williams
15
Haas
11
Alfa Romeo
9
AlphaTauri
3
Drivers Standings Top 10 before Italian Grand Prix
Driver
Points
Max Verstappen
339
Sergio Perez
201
Fernando Alonso
168
Lewis Hamilton
156
Carlos Sainz
102
Charles Leclerc
99
George Russell
99
Lando Norris
75
Lance Stroll
47
Pierre Gasly
37
F1 starting grid tomorrow: Here's who took pole for Italian Grand Prix
Here is how the starting grid will look for Sunday's race, slated to start at 3:00 p.m. Italian time.
Position
Driver
Team
1
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
3
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
4
George Russell
Mercedes
5
Sergio Perez
Red Bull
6
Alex Albon
Williams
7
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
8
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
9
Lando Norris
McLaren
10
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
11
Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
12
Kevin Lawson
AlphaTauri
13
Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
14
Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
15
Logan Sargeant
Williams
16
Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo
17
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
18
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
19
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
20
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
Qualifying ended with a flurry of jockeying for provisional pole. Charles Leclerc held pole for only a moment before Max Verstappen snatched it back in Q3 as time was expiring. Moments later, the other Ferrari, Carlos Sainz took pole on his own flying lap, allowing an Italian team to take pole for its home race.
Verstappen's undoing was a moment where he hit the gravel in his flying lap in Q3. Taking second place despite the costly mistake shows just how fast Verstappen is.
Both Alpines failed to make it into the top 15. Lance Stroll's Q1 performance was disappointing as well. Were he not the son of the team's owner, his spot on the grid would certainly be up for more questioning.
Ferrari went under investigation for going too slowly on one of its laps before its flying lap, and sanctions could be coming for the team. Some wondered why Ferrari wasn't being looked at, too.
Ultimately, it appeared that the final starting grid might have looked slightly different than how things played out in qualifying. The FIA's investigation tidied up quickly as the race ended, however, and no further action was decided. Ferrari takes official pole.
McLaren made it into Q3 once again, further proving the changes they made midseason truly have helped them become a real competitor in the middle of the grid as they hoped to be from the start of the year.