Fansided

F1 starting grid tomorrow: Italian Grand Prix qualifying results

Ferrari did what it needed to do on its home grid, despite a momentary scare that penalty might have ruined a storybook ending to F1 qualifying.

By Josh Wilson

McLaren, Formula One Monza
McLaren, Formula One Monza / MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Formula One is back with its second consecutive weekend of racing following several weekends off for the summer break. This time, the cars go racing at Monza.

Red Bull maintains a massive lead in the Constructor Standings while Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari are separated by 54 points total. Behind them is McLaren, who finished seventh and 10th last weekend.

The Driver Standings are led by Max Verstappen who has run away with the lead, but Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and Lewis Hamilton are are separated by just 45 points.

Constructors Standings before Italian Grand Prix

Team

Points

Red Bull

540

Mercedes

255

Aston Martin

215

Ferrari

201

McLaren

111

Alpine

73

Williams

15

Haas

11

Alfa Romeo

9

AlphaTauri

3

Drivers Standings Top 10 before Italian Grand Prix

Driver

Points

Max Verstappen

339

Sergio Perez

201

Fernando Alonso

168

Lewis Hamilton

156

Carlos Sainz

102

Charles Leclerc

99

George Russell

99

Lando Norris

75

Lance Stroll

47

Pierre Gasly

37

F1 starting grid tomorrow: Here's who took pole for Italian Grand Prix

Here is how the starting grid will look for Sunday's race, slated to start at 3:00 p.m. Italian time.

Position

Driver

Team

1

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

3

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

4

George Russell

Mercedes

5

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

6

Alex Albon

Williams

7

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

8

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

9

Lando Norris

McLaren

10

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

11

Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

12

Kevin Lawson

AlphaTauri

13

Nico Hulkenberg

Haas

14

Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo

15

Logan Sargeant

Williams

16

Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo

17

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

18

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

19

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

20

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

Qualifying ended with a flurry of jockeying for provisional pole. Charles Leclerc held pole for only a moment before Max Verstappen snatched it back in Q3 as time was expiring. Moments later, the other Ferrari, Carlos Sainz took pole on his own flying lap, allowing an Italian team to take pole for its home race.

Verstappen's undoing was a moment where he hit the gravel in his flying lap in Q3. Taking second place despite the costly mistake shows just how fast Verstappen is.

Both Alpines failed to make it into the top 15. Lance Stroll's Q1 performance was disappointing as well. Were he not the son of the team's owner, his spot on the grid would certainly be up for more questioning.

Ferrari went under investigation for going too slowly on one of its laps before its flying lap, and sanctions could be coming for the team. Some wondered why Ferrari wasn't being looked at, too.

Ultimately, it appeared that the final starting grid might have looked slightly different than how things played out in qualifying. The FIA's investigation tidied up quickly as the race ended, however, and no further action was decided. Ferrari takes official pole.

McLaren made it into Q3 once again, further proving the changes they made midseason truly have helped them become a real competitor in the middle of the grid as they hoped to be from the start of the year.

Red Bull being pressured into dangerous driver decision. dark. Next. SL Red Bull being pressured into dangerous driver decision

Home/F1