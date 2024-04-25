Fact checking Joe Mazzulla's postgame claim about the Celtics defense
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is covering up for his players after a playoff loss to the Jimmy Butler-less Heat.
To the shock of everyone outside of the Heat's locker room, the Miami Heat were able to beat the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the series behind a playoff record 23 made 3s by the entire team. As noted by Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzula thought the Heat's 3s were "moderately to heavily contested" for the entire game.
While covering for a veteran team publicly is a good idea, the data seems to suggest that Mazzulla is flat-out wrong when it comes to the team's 3-point coverage. Per NBA.com data, 37 of the Heat's 43 3-point attempts in Game 2 were classified as open or wide open, meaning there was no defender within four feet at the time of the shot.
Even though coaches often defend their team in press conferences, Mazzulla should be furious with the team's defensive performance. Tyler Herro led the Heat with six made 3s, often walking into open looks in early transition. With Game 3 upcoming, should the head coach change the Celtics' defensive game plan?
Should Joe Mazzulla change the Celtics game plan going forward?
With Jimmy Butler likely being out for the entire series, Boston should have played the Miami Heat straight up. While it might be better for the rest of their playoff run, the Celtics should be playing tight since the Heat don't really have any players who can beat Boston defenders on the dribble.
Playing the Heat up tight for the rest of the series would likely force Miami to shoot a lot fewer 3s in favor of dribble actions that free up their veterans. The Heat's 3-point shooting is the only thing they really have going for them and if Boston can't find a workable defensive game plan for Game 3, this series could be going six or seven games.
Hopefully, Mazzulla is making adjustments behind the scenes even if he won't admit they're needed in public.