Fact or Fiction: Truth behind Cody Bellinger, Dylan Cease and Phillies rumors
The Major League Baseball offseason has shown some life in recent days, but it has largely been underwhelming – and as February approaches, there are no indications that Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, or Jordan Montgomery are any closer to signing.
Which means free agency could not only drag into February, but into after pitchers and catchers report to spring training.
Still, there are many rumors to sort through. Let’s dive into three recent prominent rumors to determine if they are fact or fiction.
Chicago Cubs: Matt Chapman could be Cody Bellinger backup plan
I feel confident that the Chicago Cubs will sign one of the top free agents. You don’t sign Craig Counsell to the largest contract for a manager in baseball history to not improve the roster. It would be impossible for general manager Jed Hoyer to suggest and explain otherwise.
Whether it’s Cody Bellinger or another free agent, the Cubs will do something.
If Bellinger signs elsewhere, they could turn their attention toward free-agent infielder Matt Chapman. I buy that possibility. And to get another left-handed bat in the lineup, they could look to make an addition via trade or free agency.
I understand Cubs fans’ frustration. As of right now, the roster is worse than it was in 2023. But there is a lot of offseason left and, based on every conversation I’ve had, Hoyer is working the phones. He’s trying and, as always, he’s working in silence.
Verdict: Buy.
The Dodgers considered trading for Dylan Cease just to flip him
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in the market for a big-ticket option to put atop their rotation, and ultimately landed Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a $325 million contract.
They talked to the Chicago White Sox about Dylan Cease and, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, discussed acquiring Cease and then flipping the right-hander to a different team – the Baltimore Orioles were one option – in exchange for prospects.
I buy this option, honestly. One, because it’s Ken Rosenthal. But because teams consider many different options in trade scenarios and by trading Cease to the Orioles, the Dodgers could have landed a plethora of players from the most stocked farm systems in baseball.
Was this scenario likely? Probably not. But this is what teams do during the offseason: think of many and any options to try to improve the club.
Verdict: Buy.
Phillies could sign an ace if the market collapses
After signing Aaron Nola, the Philadelphia Phillies were heavily in the market for Yamamoto. He ultimately ended up with the Dodgers and all indications were that the Phillies would stay out of the high-end starting pitching market unless the market collapsed.
Well, here we are, and the high-end free-agent options are still unsigned. I don’t anticipate the Phillies dabbling in this market unless Montgomery or Snell linger on the market until late February.
One thing we know is that their agent, Scott Boras, is patient. He will wait out the market to find the best deal for his clients. So I don’t anticipate Boras panicking, and thus I don’t envision signing an ace. What I would watch for is an extension for prized right-hander Zack Wheeler.
Verdict: Buy.