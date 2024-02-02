Failed offensive prodigy tasked with salvaging the Raiders offense
Kliff Kingsbury will restart his career in Las Vegas.
Finally, Kliff Kingsbury has the job he should have had all along.
The former Arizona Cardinals head coach — who was hired for that position after being fired by Texas Tech with a 35–40 record coaching in the Big 12 — is on track to become the Las Vegas Raiders' new offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Kingsbury will be tasked with leading the Raiders offense under Antonio Pierce and turning a quarterback in Las Vegas into a star...whether it be Jimmy Garoppolo, Aiden O'Connell or someone else.
Kliff Kingsbury begins NFL career revival with Raiders
Kingsbury was a failure as an NFL head coach. But who didn't see that coming? He was a failed college head coach who had settled for the offensive coordinator gig at USC when the Cardinals inexplicably tapped him as their head coach in 2019. He would have been a far better hire as an OC at that point.
Now he's got the job he was qualified for in the first place and he'll look to prove he's still one of the brightest offensive minds in football.
Extra intrigue comes from where Kingsbury spent the 2023 season: In Los Angeles as an analyst for USC, working with presumptive No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams.
The Raiders own the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so moving up to get Williams would require a massive haul of draft picks and other assets. It seems like an unlikely outcome.
Instead, Kingsbury could be the answer to get more out of Garoppolo or to unlock O'Connell's potential.
Garoppolo was 3-3 as a starter with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season. O'Connell showed more promise with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions going 5-5 as a starter. Both QBs needed to show more to improve on the Raiders' 8-9 record. Maybe Kingsbury can get them there.
Or he could be tasked with identifying the right quarterback in the middle of the first round. There are certainly intriguing options who will be available at that point.