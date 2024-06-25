A familiar Astros trade package to avoid rotation desperation
The Houston Astros desperately need pitching this season after their starting rotation was destroyed with injuries. They've seen nearly every starter that was expected to take them down the stretch of the season land on the injured list, with multiple guys having season-ending surgery.
As of today, Baseball Reference gives the 38-40 Astros a 35.5 percent chance to make the postseason. It's a spot they haven't been in over the last few years, where they need to buy to make the playoffs. Typically, they're buying to win the World Series, but now they're struggling to get to .500.
They could always look to the Detroit Tigers, a team that once dealt Houston Justin Verlander at the trade deadline a few years back. The Tigers have a few pitchers that could catch the Astros' attention ahead of the trade deadline.
An Astros-Tigers trade to send Jack Flaherty to save Houston's season
The Tigers are headed in the wrong direction, where they've dropped 10 percent of their playoff projection in the last week, according to Baseball Reference. They're heading in the direction of selling at the deadline and if they do, Jack Flaherty is a guarantee to be dealt this season.
And the Astros would be a perfect place for him to land.
Flaherty is having an incredible season, where he holds a 2.92 ERA over nearly 100 innings pitched. He's looked like the kind of pitcher that can go head-to-head with any lineup in the league on any given day. That's exactly what Houston needs.
But, he's on an expiring deal, so the price on him in the trade market wouldn't be too crazy.
In this hypothetical trade, the Astros would be sending two of their top 15 prospects to the Tigers for Flaherty. It would be expected that the Astros would aggressively try to re-sign him as well.
AJ Blubaugh, 23, is a complete pitching prospect who looks like he's nearly ready to crack a big league rotation. He commands the zone well and has above-average stuff, making him a tough piece for the Astros to part with, but it would be required to net a sub-3.00 ERA pitcher like Flaherty.
Rhett Kouba is a bit of a lottery ticket prospect. He doesn't have the overpowering fastball that many expect young pitchers to have in this day and age. He relies more on command and movement than anything, which has led to some struggles this year. He has all the tools to be successful. It's just about whether he puts the pieces together.
This is the kind of deal that should be expected out of the Astros this season. They're desperate at this point and if they want to make the playoffs, they need to be willing to deal whatever prospects they have to in order to get there. Flaherty would be a great, season altering addition to the top of the Astros pitching rotation.