Family history suggests Travis Kelce could make a miraculous comeback for Week 1
Travis Kelce is questionable with a knee heading into the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener vs. the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, but his older brother Jason Kelce believes that he will play.
By John Buhler
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce thinks his younger brother Travis Kelce will find a way to play for the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener vs. the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.
Family history seems to be on Travis Kelce's side when it comes to playing on Thursday night, alright.
While the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end is sidelined with a bum knee, his older brother Jason Kelce said he sustained an injury similar to his younger brother not that long ago. The older Kelce brother said he tried to kick a log in half, only to hyperextend his knee. Despite the amount of pain he may have been in, Kelce was still able to start at center for the Philadelphia Eagles. So there is that!
Here is the most important family health update Kelce gave on behalf of his brother to the masses.
The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in Week 1.
Kansas City Chiefs Jason Kelce optimistic Travis Kelce will play in Week 1
While Kelce may not be 100 percent heading into the first game of the season, nobody on the Chiefs is going to give information away like his older brother just did. Kansas City is going up against what looks to be one of the better teams in the NFC this season in Detroit. As strange as it sounds, the Lions could win their first playoff game since the internet was created and the second since JFK died.
Andy Reid keeping this close to the vest, as Kelce is listed as questionable, is the smart play here. It is all about making Motor City Dan Campbell sweat, man. Let's fricking go, man. We've got some football to play, man. All the while, it will be very interesting to see how the Chiefs' passing attack looks with a hobbled Kelce at tight end, a new offensive coordinator and a reworked receiving corps.
Not only is Kelce banged up, but Matt Nagy replaced Eric Bieniemy as the Kansas City offensive coordinator. To make things more challenging, the Chiefs lost two key pieces in last year's wide receiver room in free agency. Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with AFC East teams in the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, respectively. Who will Patrick Mahomes throw to?
The Chiefs may be more talented than the Lions, but it might not be by as much as you would think.