Fanatics completely ruined the Detroit Lions uniform reveal
The Detroit Lions were supposed to unveil their new uniforms on Thursday night, but they were leaked hours beforehand.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us, and it just so happens to be taking place in Detroit, Mich, home of the up-and-coming Lions. Once viewed as the jokes and bottom-dwellers of the league, they have now turned into the lovable underdog story, thanks in part to the work by head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes to make the team not only winners but also contenders in the NFC.
Before the big week in Detroit, the Lions were getting ready to reveal their brand-new uniforms, which have been teased for years. With the future looking bright, it only makes sense for the team to have some new threads to show off while they look to repeat as NFC North champions in 2024. The uniform reveal was scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 18.
The thing is, the uniforms leaked hours beforehand on Thursday morning. Fans first got a glimpse of it through a Fanatics promotional post and advertisement on USA Today network sites. That post has since been deleted.
New Lions uniforms leak hours before scheduled reveal on Fanatics ad
That truly is a bummer, considering the Lions were set to have a full uniform unveiling show at Ford Field on Thursday night. Instead, it leaks on the morning of said show through an mistimed advertisement.
The uniforms have a more classic look than their most recent uniforms. Their home Honolulu blue, road white, and alternate black uniforms feature classic blocked lettering, featured with silver outlining. On the sleeves are stripes that are honolulu blue on the road and alternate uniforms, and white on the home jerseys. All-in-all, the new jerseys really pop and could be among the best in the league based on first look.
The Lions were prepared just in case the uniforms leaked, it appears. The team's social media account posted a video containing a message from defensive tackle Alim Mitchell, who is wearing the new home uniform.
"Whoever leaked the uniform video, we appreciate it," said Mitchell. "We appreciate you ruining all the hard work we put in. Video coming soon."
The Lions Twitter account also posted a video of quarterback Jared Goff getting a first-hand look at the video. Goff said, "Hold on, I need to take my pictures and leak them to Twitter.
We should get a better look of the uniforms once the Lions post their official unveiling video later in the day. It is a shame, however, that they were leaked hours beforehand. No mistake about it however, Lions fans are going to be purchasing these new jerseys en masse.