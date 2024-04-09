Terrible Fanatics uniforms strike again in most embarrassing way possible
Major League Baseball's new uniforms were on display again: Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene ripped his pants during a slide into home plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
By Kinnu Singh
Major League Baseball has been steeped in controversy, ranging from pitcher injuries to superstar gambling scandals. Still, few stories have captured more attention than the league's redesigned on-field uniforms. Fanatics, Nike, and MLB entered a 10-year, $1 billion partnership in 2020, but it took the three companies nearly four years to produce the new uniforms, which were designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics.
The redesigned uniforms have left a lot to be desired — and little to the imagination. Besides being transparent, the uniforms have been an unmitigated disaster.
The Nike Vapor Premier uniforms were meant to focus more on performance than appearance, but the product ultimately ignored the aesthetic element altogether. Nike claimed that the new uniforms were softer, lighter, and stretchier; players claimed the uniforms didn't fit, had small lettering, and were poor quality.
Riley Greene's ripped pants shows more problems with new uniforms
That poor quality was on display during the Detroit Tigers' 5-3 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday.
Tigers outfielder Riley Greene's pants ripped at the seam of his right leg after a standard slide into home plate, leaving a giant gap along his thigh. Greene drew a leadoff walk and slid into home on a Gio Urshela single. He became the first batter to cross home plate during the Tigers' four-run ninth-inning.
Greene showed off his pants in the dugout, drawing a laugh from other Tigers players. At this point, there isn't much the players can do except laugh.
Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and the league have both pinned the blame on Nike for the issues.
"Nike designs everything," Rubin said. "Hands us a spec and says, 'Make this.' We have made everything exactly to the spec, and Nike and baseball would say, 'Yes, you've done everything we've asked you to do.'"
Even with ripped pants, Greene and the Tigers are happy with the outcome of Tuesday's game. Detroit climbed out of a 3-1 deficit with a four-run ninth-inning and snapped a three-game losing streak. The club improved to a 7-4 record.