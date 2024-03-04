FanDuel North Carolina Promo Awards up to $300 in Bonus Bets for Early Sign-Up!
Unlock your first $100 now for free, then get an additional $200 when North Carolina sports betting launches on FanDuel.
As the US industry leader in sports betting, it's no surprise FanDuel Sportsbook is at the forefront with one of the best promo offers for new users as betting launches in North Carolina.
While the official launch date is slated for March 11th, FanDuel has decided to offer an early bird reward of $100, starting from March 1st. This bonus will not cost you a penny and is available now.
That's not all, though. There's an extra $200 up for grabs on launch day, bringing their bonus offer up to $300.
Here's how to claim your $300 in bonuses for the FanDuel North Carolina launch.
How to Claim FanDuel North Carolina's $300 Bonus Launch Promo
The FanDuel North Carolina promo consists of two parts, and new bettors in North Carolina can start the process of unlocking their bonus now.
- March 1-March 11: $100 pre-registration bonus (free)
- March 11: $200 betting launch bonus (minimum bet of $5)
Pre-Registration Steps
Claiming the pre-registration bonus is a piece of cake. Here's how you can lock in your $100:
- Click on this exclusive FanSided link to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook
- Wait for the launch day (March 11)
- Get credited with $100 in bonus bets
As a North Carolina user, that's all there is to it. You don't need to make your first deposit or place a wager before you receive your bonus automatically.
Of course, if you decide to deposit and bet on the launch day, your bonus will be considerably larger.
Launch Promo Steps
The launch bonus offered by FanDuel is even more enticing, requiring just a $5 bet to unlock an extra $200 in bonuses. The process is almost as simple as the pre-registration bonus:
- Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (if you haven't done so already)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Place your first bet of $5 or more
- Get your $200 bonus automatically
While this one isn't entirely "free," since it entails a $5 bet, you do get that full $200 bonus whether your bet wins or loses.
This means North Carolina bettors can turn $5 into up to $300 if they start sign up now!
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Overview
Pre-Registration Promo
Launch Promo
$100
Bonus
$200
March 1-March 11
Date
March 11
$0
Minimum Deposit
$5
$0
Minimum Bet
$5
To simplify, the two offerings can be reduced to a series of steps, leading to an easy process to claim up to $300 in bonuses:
- Register for FanDuel Sportsbook via this link before the launch
- Betting officially goes live (March 11)
- Your first $100 bonus is automatically credited to your account
- Deposit $10 or more
- Place a $5 bet on any game
- Receive an additional $200 bonus automatically
And there you have it. You now have up to $300 to try out legal sports betting in North Carolina!
More North Carolina Sportsbook Launch Promos
FanDuel isn't the only platform offering generous bonuses to celebrate the launch of betting in North Carolina. While not all offers are free like FanDuel's, you won't want to miss these simple promos to rack up an extra $450 in pre-registration bonuses - taking your total to a whopping $550 even before the betting begins!
DraftKings
DraftKings is nearly on par with FanDuel, offering a similar pre-registration bonus. Just open an account in North Carolina and you'll get your $100 on launch day with no deposit required.
Like FanDuel, your bonus will be even bigger when you deposit and wager on launch day too.
BetMGM
BetMGM is outdoing both FanDuel and DraftKings on the "free" side. By signing up through our exclusive FanSided link before the March 11 launch, you'll be gifted a free $200 in bonus bets on the launch day!
Bet365
Bet365 does require a deposit to unlock their pre-registration bonus, but it's definitely worth your while. You just need to register for Bet365, deposit $10, and if you place a $5 bet on the launch day, you can unlock up to $350 in bonus bets!