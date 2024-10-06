Fans who wrote off Caleb Williams are looking pretty silly now
As soon as Caleb Williams’ name was called first overall in the 2024 NFL draft, it ushered in a new era of Chicago Bears football—and a heavy set of expectations.
The pressure of a successful season was now reliant on how the rookie QB would do.
His season started a bit rough and fans were quick to write him off and call him a bust.
However, it seems things have clicked in Week 5 for the general prospect as Williams has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers in Chicago's 36-10 win.
I bet fans are feeling pretty silly now.
Caleb Williams has doubters feeling silly after two TD performance against the Panthers
Williams was burdened with the expectation to succeed right away after the Bears made additional moves on offense to bring in WR Keenan Allen, RB D’Andre Swift, TE Gerald Everett, and rookie WR Rome Odunze. They would join WR D.J. Moore, RB Khalil Herbert, and TE Cole Kmet on the Bears’ offense.
Through the first four games, Williams completed 62 percent of his passes for three touchdowns and four interceptions. Many of his throws were off but the struggling offensive line was no help to keeping him comfortable in the pocket.
Something must have clicked for Williams and the Bears' offense against Carolina. The rookie QB finally had time to throw and he made the most of it. Two of William’s biggest plays were his two touchdown passes, both to D.J. Moore, one for 30 yards and the other for 34 yards.
Some fans may remain skeptic about Williams as his best game has come against a 1-3 depleted Panthers team. However, he has made serious strides with every snap he has taken and is looking like he can truly lead the Bears to a season over .500 and potentially a playoff run.