Three free agents Red Sox should pass on this offseason to avoid disaster
The Boston Red Sox need to make precise moves to improve their roster if they want to find success in 2024.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox had yet another disappointing season. After a much more promising start to the 2023 season than the previous year, Boston slipped back to last place in the American League East and ultimately finished with a record of 78-84.
Boston also fired their chief baseball officer in Chaim Bloom and are still in the process of finding his replacement.
But it's obvious that the team will need to do things a little bit differently if they want to get back into postseason contention in 2024 and contend for their first World Series title since 2018.
The offseason will be a good opportunity for Boston to make the necessary adjustments to improve its ballclub. There will be plenty of free agents who could help them out. They may also want to use the trade market to help bolster their roster.
But that doesn't mean that every player available should be on their shopping list. In fact, there are a few who they may want to avoid all together. Some may be from outside the organization, while others could be impending free agents that spent the 2023 season in Boston.