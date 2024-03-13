Fantasy baseball: 4 SP sleepers to draft late after Gerrit Cole, Lucas Giolito and Justin Verlander injuries
Injuries are decimating the ranks of top tier fantasy baseball starting pitchers in the American League. What lower tier options might provide value later in the draft?
By Joel Wagler
No. 3: Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians
Like the Tampa Bay Rays, the Cleveland Guardians are doing a great job at developing starting pitchers. Allen got the chance to gain valuable experience last year with 24 starts. His ERA was a solid 3.81, but his control was a tad shaky at times, as he walked 48 batters in 125 innings.
This wasn't necessarily an issue in the three minor league seasons. He walked just 86 in 264 innings. Look for him to tighten his control in year two, and his strikeouts in the majors was 8.5 per nine innings, while in the minors that number was over 11.
Considering the pitchers in Cleveland's rotation, like Shane Bieber, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and Triston McKenzie, Allen can slide in to the back of that rotation and have room for further development without having the pressure to carry the rotation. He could be in line for a big season in 2024.