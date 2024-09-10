Fantasy football 2024: 2 Rams who can take Puka Nacua's workload after injury
By Lior Lampert
Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua re-aggravated a right knee injury in the team's 2024 regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions. He attempted to return to the game, only to eventually and ominously get carted off the field and to the locker room. Unfortunately, the issue will sideline him beyond Week 1.
Speaking with reporters the following day, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that Nacua suffered a PCL sprain and will land on injured reserve (IR).
Nacua will miss at least four games after getting placed on IR. Moreover, the Rams have a Week 6 bye, meaning the earliest the star wideout can return is Week 7.
As brutal a blow it is for Nacua and the Rams, it's equally bad for fantasy football managers.
Given Nacua's presumably lengthy absence, someone (or multiple players) must step up for the Rams in his stead. Of course, that's easier said than done, considering he eclipsed 100 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards in 2023. But who can Los Angeles turn to?
Fellow Rams standout receiver Cooper Kupp is an obvious choice, demonstrated by his 21 targets versus the Lions. Nonetheless, that volume is unsustainable, especially if a viable alternative doesn't emerge and command defensive attention.
With that in mind, these two non-Kupp Rams options should step into sizable roles sans Nacua and are widely available in fantasy football leagues.
Fantasy football 2024: 2 Rams not named Cooper Kupp who can help fill Puka Nacua's shoes
2. Colby Parkinson, TE
This offseason, the Rams signed tight end Colby Parkinson to a three-year, $22.5 million contract. The deal included a shockingly high $15.5 million guaranteed, so Los Angeles ostensibly believes in the 25-year-old.
With Tyler Higbee on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Parkinson's firmly entrenched as the Los Angeles' starting tight end. His 88 percent snap rate against Detroit amplifies his stranglehold on the position.
No one deployed 11-personnel formations (one quarterback, running back, tight end and three receivers) more than McVay and the Rams last season. So, the sideline general likely would've leaned heavily on Parkinson regardless -- now his hand is forced.
Parkinson earned five targets in his Rams debut, which he turned into four receptions and 47 scoreless yards. It's not a sexy stat line, but it gets the job done, particularly for a tight end.
Virtually an every-down player, Parkinson's usage will see an uptick in light of the Nacua news. His expanded presence in Los Angeles' passing attack gives him a solid floor with reasonable upside.
Available in 94 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, Parkinson's rostership should increase dramatically in the coming days/weeks.
1. DeMarcus Robinson, WR
What if we told you DeMarcus Robinson was a borderline top-20 wide receiver (WR21) in PPR points per game from Weeks 13-17 last year? Would you believe us? If not, prepare to be surprised.
Excluding Week 18 (because the Rams clinched a postseason berth by then), Robinson averaged 15.4 fantasy points in that span. After a slow start to 2023, the veteran pass-catcher elevated his game when it mattered most.
Robinson amassed 34 receptions for 319 yards and four touchdowns on 34 targets during that stretch. That equated to 4.2 catches, 63.8 yards and 0.8 scores on 6.8 weekly looks. And that was with Kupp and Nacua in the lineup.
No receiver came remotely close to Kupp's opportunity share against the Lions. However, Robinson was the only one on the field nearly as much as the former, logging a 92 percent snap rate. The latter caught four of his seven targets for 42 scoreless yards.
Having already proved he can flourish in the Rams offense, Robinson figures to be the next man up in place of Nacua. Moreover, the lack of established alternatives behind him secures his spot opposite Kupp.
Rostered in six percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, Robinson is more than worthy of a flier.