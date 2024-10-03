Fantasy Football 2024: One player I’m fading/starting in Week 5 for each position
Who’s ready for some football? Tonight, we have an NFC South battle on tap as the Falcons host the Buccaneers, kicking off a big weekend of football which includes the first Sunday morning international game of the season as the Jets and Vikings meet in London.
Week 5 also features a big one between the Bills and Texans, a pair of 3-1 teams that both need a victory if they want to realistically stay in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, which the undefeated Chiefs currently occupy.
Anyway, let’s look at one player to fade and one player to start in fantasy football for Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.
Week 5 quarterbacks to fade and start
Fade: Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
I’m going to regret this so much, but this is not a great matchup for Patrick Mahomes and injuries have the Chiefs thin at running back and receiver, further complicating his value in Week 5.
The Saints have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, especially because the team has allowed just one passing touchdown all year while picking off six passes.
Meanwhile, Mahomes is throwing an interception on 4.1 percent of his pass attempts so far, which would be the worst mark of his career. His previous worst mark was last year when he was picked off on 2.3 percent of attempts. Mahomes is also averaging his fewest passing yards per game at 226.0.
Start: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Something has been off with Trevor Lawrence this season. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed just 53.3 percent of his pass attempts through four games; last season, he completed 65.6 percent. Lawrence just hasn’t looked like himself, and the Jaguars are suffering because of it as the team sits 0-4 on the year.
But this might be a get-right moment for Lawrence. In fact, I’d dare say that if it isn’t a get-right moment, I’m going to be officially worried about T-Law.
That’s because the Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing QBs and notably have allowed three times as many touchdown passes as the team has interceptions.
Also important here is that Jacksonville’s pass defense is bad too, allowing the second-most yards this season. This game has a chance to be a real shootout.
Week 5 running backs to fade and start
Fade: Zack Moss - Cincinnati Bengals
Zack Moss entered the season as Cincinnati’s No. 1 running back, but it appears Chase Brown is starting to really cut into his role.
Moss set a season-high in carries in Week 4 with 15, so on the surface you might say Justin, man, what are you talking about??? but Brown also set a season high in carries with 15. Moss turned his carries into 51 yards; Brown’s resulted in 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Now, I’m not saying that Brown has overtaken Moss as Cincinnati’s RB1. I’m just saying that the gap between the two has shrunk significantly. That’s not great news against a strong Baltimore Ravens run defense that’s allowed a league-low 231 rushing yards this season.
Start: Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers
I was high on Najee Harris last weekend and the results were mixed. He was held to 19 rushing yards on 13 carries, but he salvaged his fantasy day by catching three passes for 54 yards. It wasn’t an explosive game, but it was a solid showing for Harris.
This weekend, Harris gets a juicy matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Sure, Devin Singletary was supposed to pop off against this defense last week and it didn’t happen, but even after one good week, the Cowboys have still allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and the most rushing touchdowns in the league this year.
Harris continues to dominate the backfield work in Pittsburgh, even with a season-low in carries in Week 4. Cordarelle Patterson saw six carries in that one while Jaylen Warren missed the game with a knee injury. His Week 5 status remains in doubt.
Week 5 wide receivers to fade and start
Fade: Jordan Addison - Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison has played two games this season. He has scored two touchdowns. But one of those came on a run play, which usually tends to be fluky when it comes to projecting future production.
I’m low on Addison this weekend for two reasons: his target share and the matchup. Addison has been targeted exactly four times in both games he’s played this season, which isn’t a ton of targets. For Addison to have consistent fantasy value, that number has to go up.
Then there’s the fact he’s playing against the Jets. New York has allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the league and the third-fewest receptions. It’s going to be tough for Addison to make a big impact in Week 5.
Start: Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns
I remain very suspicious of the Cleveland Browns passing game. Deshaun Watson seems incapable of playing high-level football this season as he’s yet to throw for over 200 yards in a game yet and has just four touchdown passes.
But the Browns have a very enticing matchup against the Commanders this week, a team that has allowed 10 passing touchdowns while picking off zero passes. Now, I’m not letting this great matchup trick me into playing Watson because he always seems to find a way to mess things up, but I do think Amari Cooper is a low-end WR1 play this weekend.
Cooper’s numbers haven’t been great in 2024, as he really just has one good game so far, but that good game was a really good one, as he caught seven of his 12 targets for 86 yards and two scores against the Giants. Cooper has at least eight targets in every game so far, putting him in a good spot this weekend.
Week 5 tight ends to fade and start
Fade: Dalton Kincaid - Buffalo Bills
This is a tough matchup for Dalton Kincaid this weekend, as the Houston Texans have allowed just 10 catches for 49 yards to opposing tight ends so far this season. Houston might have some issues defending on the outside, but the defense has mostly shut down tight ends aside from allowing a two-yard touchdown from Minnesota’s Johnny Mundt in Week 3.
Kincaid is coming off his best game of the season in terms of everything but touchdowns, catching five passes for 47 yards while being targeted seven times. He played 63% of Buffalo’s snaps.
It just feels like Kincaid’s ceiling is fairly low, and I want to avoid playing him in bad matchups because of that. He’s usually a player you have to grit your teeth and play anyways, but this week is one where I’m looking for other options.
Start: Tucker Kraft - Green Bay Packers
With Jordan Love back for Week 4 and Christian Watson injured, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft had himself a strong outing, catching six of his nine targets for 53 yards and a touchdown.
In Week 5, the Packers will be without Watson, setting Kraft up for another strong showing as he faces a Los Angeles Rams team that has allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to the tight end position this season and the third-most passing touchdowns overall.
Kraft probably isn’t a safe option. His first three games of the season were a disappointment. However, tight end has been a wasteland in 2024, so I’m willing to accept the risk this week because Kraft is a high-upside play.