Fantasy Football 2024: One player I’m fading, starting in Week 1 for each position
There’s not much that’s more difficult than making start/sit decisions in fantasy football.
I mean, existentially, there are a lot of things that are more difficult, but if we locate our discussion entirely within the realm of fantasy sports, it’s tough, you know?
While I don’t have enough time to go through every single player this week, I do want to highlight one top start and one fade at each position. Read on to see which players I’m in on and out on in Week 1.
Week 1 quarterbacks to fade and start
Fade: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
After how the Jets' defense played last year, I’d be hesitant to play any QB against them in fantasy this season. Sure, I’m not benching Josh Allen for his two matchups against them, but if I have someone who isn’t elite, I’m looking elsewhere.
That includes Brock Purdy. He’s been a great success story and has proven he’s a high-end starting QB, but I’m not relying on him when he’s tossing the football against Sauce Gardner and the rest of this Jets defense. Opposing QBs averaged a league-worst 12.2 fantasy points against the Jets last season.
Start: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
As a rookie, C.J. Stroud was the overall fantasy QB12 despite missing two games. In his second NFL season, he adds Stefon Diggs as a weapon and will have Tank Dell back healthy. Stroud has a shot to finish as a top-five fantasy quarterback in 2024.
In Week 1, he takes on the Indianapolis Colts, a team he was dominant against last season, averaging 324 passing yards in two games against them. Stroud displayed an almost unbelievable ability to avoid turnovers as a rookie. Now with another offseason under his belt, he’s set to open 2024 with some major fireworks against Indy.
Week 1 running backs to fade and start
Fade: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
It’s hard to know what to expect from Kyren Williams in 2024. Last season, Williams was the biggest surprise at the RB position as he led the NFL in rushing yards per game at 95.3. In just 12 games, Williams had 1,144 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Based on those numbers, you’d easily pencil in Williams as a top pick in 2024.
Then came a strange offseason. The Rams drafted Blake Corum in the third round, who is coming off a senior year at Michigan where he scored 27 touchdowns.
27 touchdowns.
TWENTY-SEVEN.
Corum is almost certainly going to cut into Williams’s goal-line work. But that’s not even the most concerning thing, as head coach Sean McVay said Williams will be the team’s punt returner. That’s not where you put a guy who you think will be taking the bulk of your early-down carries.
Start: Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
If the Broncos run defense looks like it did in 2023, Kenneth Walker III is about to run all over those dudes. Denver allowed the third-most fantasy points and second-most rushing yards to running backs last season and with some talent in the secondary, I expect teams to keep funneling through the ground game when they play the Broncos.
Walker finished shy of 1,000 rushing yards last season after missing two games and splitting time with Zach Charbonnet. Charbonnet is still an issue if we’re talking about the full season, but I’m not letting that scare me off him in Week 1.
Week 1 wide receivers to fade and start
Fade: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
This is an extension of the Purdy fade, so I’ll keep it short. I don’t trust the 49ers passing game this weekend. George Kittle is an exception because the tight end position is so shallow, but I wouldn’t feel good about Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk this week. Samuel could get big yardage off a trick play or two, but even then I’m hesitant with him. You probably have to play Samuel because you drafted him as a top receiver, but maybe throw in a high-ceiling WR2 play to account for the possibility of a poor Samuel showing.
Start: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders were awful against the pass last season, so I’m heavily targeting the Buccaneers' passing attack this weekend. That includes Mike Evans, who is coming off his 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2023.
In 2023, Washington allowed the most yards and fantasy points in the league to opposing wide receivers, so this really is a spot where Evans could just feast. I’m talking about finishing Week 1 as the overall WR1 kind of numbers. I know Washington made some moves to shore up the defense, but I don’t think they were moves that will fundamentally fix the major flaws the team had last season.
Week 1 tight ends to fade and start
Fade: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Davis Njoku is coming off the best season of his NFL career, but I just struggle to see a Year 7 breakout really meaning much in the grand scheme of things. I still view Njoku as a solid tight end who can succeed when he has a good matchup but can still be taken out of games.
This is one of those games where he can be taken out. The Cowboys allowed just 64 catches to tight ends in 2023, tied with Cleveland for the lowest amount in the NFL. And while Njoku was good last year, I think it’s worth noting that four of his six touchdowns came with Joe Flacco throwing the ball. He just didn’t seem to develop much chemistry with Deshaun Watson, so that will be worth monitoring this year.
Start: Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Don’t expect any sophomore slump for Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who finished his rookie campaign with 86 catches on 120 targets for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He quickly emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.
And now he starts 2024 off against a Rams team that allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing TEs last season. There’s been some concern about LaPorta’s hamstring, but if he’s out on the field then this matchup makes him the top fantasy tight end in the Week 1 rankings. I’m expecting big things.