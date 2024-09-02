Fantasy football 2024: Ranking the top 10 rookies and their Year-1 outlook
The NFL season begins on Thursday night, and if you’ve still got some fantasy drafts to get through, you might be wondering what to make of all of the league's rookies this year. There’s a good number of them, especially at wide receiver. But which ones have fantasy football upside in 2024? Below, we're ranking top 10 fantasy rookie outlooks this year.
Top 2024 fantasy football rookies
10. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers
Talent-wise, Jonathon Brooks might be a top-five rookie, but his rookie outlook is severely restricted by injury concerns. Brooks tore his ACL last season at Texas and will start 2024 on the PUP list, which means he’s out for at least the first four games of the season. Once he’s back, he’ll platoon with Chuba Hubbard at running back for the Panthers, but his explosiveness and versatility should help him earn plenty of touches. He just has to get back on the football field first.
9. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
It’s going to be a bit tough for Brian Thomas Jr. to make an impact in Jacksonville this year, but if free-agent acquisition Gabe Davis displays the same inconsistency this year that plagued him in Buffalo last season, Thomas could wind up being asked to do more than anticipated for the Jaguars. The former LSU product will be catching passes from Trevor Lawrence, which is definitely a plus.
8. Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
There’s still so much uncertainty when it comes to the Chiefs receiving unit. We don’t know if or when Rashee Rice might be suspended for his off-field issues, and the team moved on from Kadarius Toney this offseason. This could all lead to Xavier Worthy taking on a large role as a rookie, but reports seem to suggest that he might take a little bit to get going. He's a high ceiling player, but he might not break out until the second half.
7. Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills
The Bills have a radically different receiver group in 2024 than they had in 2023. Khalil Shakir is back, but gone are Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The team added Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, but rookie Keon Coleman is probably the guy to target here. He may struggle to open the year as he adjusts to the speed of the NFL, but I’d bet on Coleman being a late-season breakout.
6. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
Last year’s Heisman winner has a chance to make a major impact in Washington. He’s a dual-threat player who will likely be among the league’s top QBs in rushing yards this year, but a lack of high-end weapons in Washington limits some of his upside as a passer. He projects to be a fantasy QB2 option with upside.
5. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
I’m a huge Caleb Williams fan. He had a disappointing 2023 season at USC, but Williams is a complete player who can make any throw you ask him to make and has the ability to improvise when needed. He’s the best quarterback in this class, and while the gap between him and Jayden Daniels isn’t huge, it’s sizable enough for me to not even hesitate about putting Williams ahead of him in fantasy. If you’re playing in a two-QB or Superflex league, move Williams up to the No. 2 spot.
4. Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears
I love this landing spot for Rome Odunze in real life, but I kind of hate it for fantasy, which is why he falls to fourth here instead of second or third. The Bears have D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen at wide receiver, so there will be a lot of mouths to feed. Odunze is a huge talent who should make an impact in Chicago for years to come, but sharing the field with an elite receiver in Moore and a healthy Allen really clouds things in Year 1. However, Allen has a long injury history, so Odunze could break out if Allen goes down.
3. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
I don’t love this landing spot for Bowers since the Raiders already have Michael Mayer at tight end, but the Georgia product won’t solely line up at tight end. He has the versatility to play all over the field for the Raiders and is as pro-ready as any recent tight end, though fantasy managers should remember that rookie tight ends have a fairly spotty track record.
2. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
The Giants have been a black hole for wide receivers since Odell Beckham Jr. left. Every young player has busted, and Darius Slayton has led the team in receiving yards four times in the past five seasons while never topping 770 yards. Using the No. 6 pick in the draft on LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers might finally put an end to this dark period for the G-Men. He should instantly be the team’s No. 1 receiver.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals
Was there any doubt that Marvin Harrison Jr. would take the top spot? Harrison is the most NFL-ready player in this draft class and will instantly be asked to be the No. 1 option for his team. In a vacuum, Harrison and Nabers enter their rookie years in the same situation, but MHJ has the advantage of having Kyler Murray as his quarterback instead of Daniel Jones. That should help him make a faster impact than any rookie in this class.