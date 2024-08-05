Fantasy football, guns, trades: Tommy Pham's aura was off the charts in mic'd up interview
Tommy Pham is back with the St. Louis Cardinals and seems to be enjoying life.
At the very least, baseball fans are enjoying having Pham out of the mire that is the Chicago White Sox.
Pham provided some insight into all the important parts of life — like recreational shooting and fantasy football — during a mic'd up interview on Sunday Night Baseball between the Cardinals and Cubs. He also revealed how he found out he'd been traded.
"I knew I was traded before I got the call from [Chris] Getz," Pham said. He credited Jesse Rogers and "every other reporter" for breaking the news to him on Twitter.
It will never fail to shock when a player reveals they found out they were traded on social media. We like to think of sports franchises as well-oiled machines but internal communication isn't always great. And the White Sox seem to have plenty of gum in the works at the moment. It's less surprising to hear they didn't handle an impending trade particularly well.
But enough of the actual baseball. Pham may have been playing in the outfield but the rest of the interview was about anything but what goes on at the ballpark.
Tommy Pham dished on the Olympics and fantasy football
What Olympic sport could Pham medal in? He just took up recreational shooting, so perhaps he'd have a chance their. He said he's definitely not in the condition to try sprinting at 36 years old.
The ESPN broadcast gave into fans and asked about fantasy football as well. Some background for those of you who aren't already laughing: Pham famously slapped Joc Pederson over a dispute in their fantasy football league. Seriously. He was suspended three games and fined $5,000 for the incident.
Unfortunately, the question and answer were relatively tame. A fan asked what the punishment should be for last place in his fantasy league. Pham took some time to think, then decided on paying back third place their money.
Considering recent punishments that went viral on Twitter like spending 24 in a Waffle House, Pham can do better than that.
The aura was high even if that answer was a dud.