Fantasy football managers can quit belly-aching over Kyler Murray-MHJ now
By Lior Lampert
Do you think Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing heard the fantasy football community's anxieties heading into Week 2?
We'd certainly say so.
Many fussed over Murray saying it's not his "job" to target Harrison relentlessly ahead of Arizona's 2024 regular-season home opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Fantasy managers who spent a first- or second-round pick on the 2024 No. 4 overall pick's hearts sunk instantly. The comments caused an uproar and had everyone enraged with the Cardinals quarterback.
However, Murray and Petzing ostensibly made a concerted effort to get Harrison involved early against the Rams. And the rookie phenom wide receiver delivered, converting his first two receptions into 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Kyler Murray made fantasy football teams with Marvin Harrison Jr. plenty happy
Murray targeted Harrison on Arizona's opening offensive play, though they didn't connect. However, the former found the latter in the end zone later in the drive, which was good for a 23-yard score.
Harrison had a step on Rams veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White, and Murray found him for six. It was refreshing to see, especially after the wideout was historically slow in his extremely underwhelming NFL debut.
Then, to begin the ensuing possession, Murray uncorked a beautiful deep ball to Harrison -- which the 22-year-old took for a 60-yard touchdown.
On a well-designed play-action pass, Murray rolls out to his right and puts it on a string to Harrison. Then, the first-year pro does the rest, galloping past the Los Angeles secondary and lunging for the pylon.
After the first quarter of play versus the Rams, Harrison had four catches for 131 yards and the mentioned scores. If you roster the Cardinals pass-catcher in fantasy football, it's safe to say he quelled any concerns you may have. Alternatively, any savvy managers who thought they might get a buy-low opportunity, that ship has definitively sailed.
It was only a matter of time before Murray and Harrison got on the same page. The veteran signal-caller is a two-time Pro Bowler, so he understands he needs to keep his receivers happy. Meanwhile, the ex-Ohio State standout is widely considered a generational prospect, and talent almost always wins out.