Top 24 fantasy football values for the 2024 NFL season
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NFL campaign is upon us, and with that, comes the start of fantasy football.
Fantasy football can be overwhelming, especially with so many players to choose from, offseason roster turmoil and real-time news updates. So, we've got you covered this year!
Below, we highlighted 24 players being overlooked in fantasy leagues in honor of the 2024 season. However, it's important to note rankings vary based on the platform you use. That can either be a curse or a blessing. Luckily, FantasyPros has compiled a consensus average draft position (ADP) list from five apps, which was referenced for this catalog.
24. Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Consensus ADP: WR57
Joshua Palmer making his way onto this list feels like low-hanging fruit, but he’s valuable as Justin Herbert’s potential top target. What if the Chargers throw more than people anticipate? After all, Jim Harbaugh has never had a gunslinger like the $262.5 million man Los Angeles is deeply invested in. The standout signal-caller is the strong suit of their offensive unit. Why wouldn’t they cater to their strength? Having two young bookend tackles in one-time Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater and this year’s No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt makes life much easier. Between the offseason departures of Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Gerald Everett and Mike Williams, the Chargers have 320 vacated targets.
Besides second-year Derius Davis, a special teamer, Palmer is the only receiver on the depth chart who has caught a pass from Herbert.
23. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Consensus ADP: QB16
From Week 12 last season, Trevor Lawrence was the QB9 in fantasy points per game (FPPG), with a 19.2 weekly average. It's not a complete body of work, but it shows he and the Jacksonville Jaguars made notable offensive strides down the stretch of 2023. The positive momentum from the end of the past campaign could foreshadow things to come. Lawrence has eclipsed 4,000 yards while throwing at least 21 touchdowns in consecutive seasons, illustrating his floor. Additionally, he's exceeded 300 rushing yards (291 in 2022) and produced four-plus scores through the ground twice, which showcases his dual-threat abilities.
22. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Consensus ADP: QB17
As suggested when mentioning Palmer, the Chargers could surprise people with their willingness to pass. From a pure arm talent perspective, Justin Herbert is among the best passers in football. Despite this, he’s getting drafted as a mid-tier QB2. Of course, real-life skills and fantasy football aren’t always directly correlated. But for the right price, it’s worth a gamble.
In Herbert's two full seasons under center, he's averaged 4,876.5 passing yards and 31.5 touchdowns tosses. Like Lawrence, the 26-year-old is an underrated athlete who can gain additional yardage with his legs. While anything you get from him in that department is icing on the cake, it gives him a sneaky upside.
21. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints
Consensus ADP: TE 21
Now this one depends on the platform you play. But by giving New Orleans Saints utility man Taysom Hill tight end eligibility, Yahoo made him a walking cheat code. There will be some dud performances along the way. Nevertheless, the Swiss Army knife player lining up all over the field while logging nearly half his snaps at quarterback gives him a week-winning upside. We’ve seen his usage as a goal-line option, which grants him solid touchdown equity (albeit on a relatively dysfunctional offense).
20. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Consensus ADP: TE12
It’s shocking to see a steady contributor like Dallas Goedert barely crack the TE1 ranks in 12-team leagues considering the variance at the tight position. 2023 snapped a three-year streak of top-nine PPR points per game fantasy finishes for the veteran seam-stretcher. He has a built-in floor combined with upside, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles’ narrow route tree and the installment of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Yes, health has been an issue for Goedert – he’s exceeded the 15-game mark once in his career. However, that’s presumably baked into his ADP, meaning you can pair him with another late-round flier to fill in should he get hurt.
19. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
Consensus ADP: WR44
As noted previously, real-life value and fantasy production aren't always a linear correlation. However, DeAndre Hopkins is still a top 15-ish wide receiver in the NFL, making his WR44 price tag uncannily eye-opening. He finished as the PPR WR30 on a per-game basis last year, and that includes his early-season struggles with Ryan Tannehill. Once Will Levis became the starting quarterback in Week 8, the three-time All-Pro worked his way up to WR22 from that point on.
Now playing in a more aggressive, modern offense under new head coach Brian Callahan, Hopkins’ ceiling is worth chasing. At his current going rate, the reward undeniably outweighs the risk.
18. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers
Consensus ADP: RB35
Carolina Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales established the run in 2023 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC – almost to a fault. The offseason actions of his new team suggest more of the same is in store.
Carolina paid $150-plus million in free agency this offseason to sign guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Then, they made Jonathon Brooks the first running back of this year’s NFL Draft board in the second round. While the rookie tailback will start the year on the PUP list, he’ll assume a sizable role upon his return from a torn ACL.
17. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Consensus ADP: TE14
T.J. Hockenson will begin 2024 on injured reserve as he recovers from a torn ACL. But before injuring his knee late last season, Hockenson enjoyed a career-best campaign. Despite missing the final two games for the Minnesota Vikings, Hockenson posted individual highs in catches (95) and receiving yardage (960). His 14.6 PPR points per game through Week 16 (when he got hurt) trailed only perennial TE1 Travis Kelce. We know head coach Kevin O’Connell has an affinity for throwing the ball, demonstrated by Minnesota's top-three pass-play percentage in his first two years at the helm.
A near-every-down player on a team that prefers to sling the rock makes Hockenson appealing, especially considering the volatility of the tight end position in fantasy football. Furthermore, Minnesota’s lowly 6.5-game expected win total suggests he’ll face plenty of negative game scripts, which boosts his value.
16. Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Consensus ADP: QB28
Justin Fields was QB12 in 2023, averaging 18.4 fantasy points per game. For reference, players going early in drafts and well before him – Patrick Mahomes and Anthony Richardson – posted the same numbers. He led all quarterbacks in rush attempts per game last season (9.54). Now he joins an Arthur Smith-inspired offense, that avoids dialing passing plays at all costs.
While Fields is starting the year behind Russell Wilson, it’s only a matter of time before he usurps the washed-up vet. His rushing upside makes him a fringe QB1 with upside instantly when he does.
15. Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans
Consensus ADP: RB26
In what many considered a down year for Tony Pollard, he posted a second consecutive 1,300-scrimmage yard campaign. It took him until Week 11 last season to admit he felt like himself again since fracturing his fibula in January 2023. Another year removed from the injury, he joins a Tennessee Titans offense with 308 vacated touches following franchise icon Derrick Henry’s offseason departure.
Pollard's posted at least 39 receptions and 300 receiving yards in three straight seasons and enters a progressive system with Callahan pulling the strings. With a new $21.75 million contract and homecoming, the Memphis native is in a good spot.
14. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
Consensus ADP: WR49
Come November, Jameson Williams’ ADP may look silly. The Detroit Lions have told us they have big plans for the 2022 No. 12 overall pick, with words and actions. Not only did Detroit not add another wide receiver to pair with him and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but they also lost trusted veteran Josh Reynolds. So, the Lions are ostensibly banking on the talented young wideout and his game-breaking speed establishing himself.
13. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Consensus ADP: WR34
2023 snapped Chris Godwin’s streak of successive top-16 fantasy WR PPR PPG finishes since 2019. He had two major things working against him last season: Flukey touchdown luck and questionable usage.
Of the 20 players to earn at least 130 targets, Godwin was the only one to score two or fewer touchdowns. Part of the issue was his snap rate from the slot nearly decreased drastically. New OC Liam Coen has been vocal about his desire to deploy the one-time Pro Bowler inside and backed it up in limited preseason action. His better-suited reprised role and being due for positive touchdown regression make him a mid-to-late round bargain.
12. Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans
Consensus ADP: WR21
Stefon Diggs potentially being the top option for C.J. Stroud-led offense with OC Bobby Slowik calling plays is inviting. Before his second-half decline last season, the veteran wideout was pacing for career-best numbers. He cleared the century mark in five of his first games. After the Texans voided the final three years of his deal, Diggs is suddenly in a contract year. The financial incentive, new surroundings and people thinking his best days are behind him should be motivation.
11. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
Consensus ADP: RB27
Excluding Chuba Hubbard (because of Brooks’ looming presence), Javonte Williams is the only RB to amass 260-plus touches getting drafted outside the top 24. Another year removed from his devastating knee injury in 2022, the once-promising bowling ball is ready to rock. Head coach Sean Payton loves to feature running backs in the receiving game. He, Jaleel McLaughlin and ex-Denver Bronco/current Chief Samaje Perine totaled 128 receptions last season.
A potential three-down workhorse buried down the RB ranks in an improved offensive situation with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Williams is worth betting on.
10. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Consensus ADP: TE9
Wild red zone inefficiencies prevent Jake Ferguson from hitting his ceiling, but he still finished as the TE10 last year. He led all tight ends in targets inside the 20 (24), yet only scored five touchdowns. Positive regression is in store for the Pro Bowler. Moreover, his role as the de facto No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb on a potent Dallas Cowboys offense is secure. A top-five campaign is well within reach.
9. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
Consensus ADP: RB25
Age, injury concerns, a crowded backfield and being listed as co-starters with De’Von Achane on the depth chart are suppressing Raheem Mostert’s ADP. Fantasy managers still aren't convinced, even after he finished as the RB4 and tied Christian McCaffrey with an NFL-leading 21 touchdowns.
Mostert has back-to-back 1,000-yard efforts and has always been an efficient runner, demonstrated by his career 5.2 YPC. Even if/when his unsustainable scoring rate inevitably dips, 8-10 TDs are well within the range of outcomes, especially considering his offensive environment. The 32-year-old journeyman is an anomaly at a position that historically declines at 30 and is poised for another outlier season.
8. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Consensus ADP: WR18
Only three seasons removed from the greatest single-season receiving campaign in NFL history, Cooper Kupp's talent isn't in question. An injury-marred 2023 derailed him, though he earned as many targets as his counterpart, Puka Nacua, when healthy. The latter is a borderline first-round pick, while the former is getting priced as a mid-range WR2. Reports out of camp have raved about the Super Bowl LVI MVP, and we all know about his connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Fitness and age concerns are the only things sinking Kupp's draft stock. But when on the field at full strength, he’s still among the most productive pass-catchers in the league.
7. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Consensus ADP: WR5
Any time finishing as the top overall player at your position/fantasy football is within the realm of possibility and slightly discounted, it’s a value. Justin Jefferson will undergo a massive quarterback downgrade in 2024, though that should get counteracted by otherworldly volume. Between T.J. Hockenson being out at least four games and Jordan Addison’s rocky on- and off-field offseason, the all-world receiver will be a target monster.
For those worried about Sam Darnold, Jefferson was a top-five wide receiver in FPPG with Nick Mullens, Josh Dobbs and Jaren Hall throwing the ball. Don’t overthink it, he’s arguably the best skill-position player in football.
6. Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans
Consensus ADP: RB15
Joe Mixon isn’t the most alluring name on draft boards, but you know exactly what you’re getting with him -- he's a workhorse. The one-time Pro Bowler has posted at least 270 touches in all except one year since assuming a full-time role in 2018. His every-down deployment and playing on a high-powered Houston Texans offense make him a boring yet stable mid-round running back. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has emphasized his desire to #establishtherun.
5. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
Consensus ADP: QB12
After running for 1,134 yards en route to a Heisman Trophy at LSU last season, Jayden Daniels proved his game-breaking dual-threat ability. His rushing prowess gives him the league-winning upside people chase with early-round selections for quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson. Meanwhile, he goes multiple rounds after them. Perhaps the uncertainty of not seeing it from him at this level yet makes fantasy managers wary, but don’t think twice about it. Nevertheless, his college tape and limited preseason action showed enough to suggest he's a worthwhile QB1 from Day 1 of his pro career.
4. James Conner, RB, Arizona Carindals
Consensus ADP: RB18
Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing said point-blank that James Conner is the team’s bellcow. Per NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry, he’s one of four tailbacks to record at least 1,000 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns yearly since 2021. Sitting atop his depth chart firmly and among the most reliable options, he's a rock-solid RB2 with room for more. Playing in an improved offense with a healthy Kyler Murray, his impressive streak should continue.
3. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Consensus ADP: RB10
Many are panicking about the Kansas City Chiefs' late-offseason addition of veteran Samaje Perine capping Isiah Pacheco’s receiving upside. Even if that happens, there’s plenty of volume, especially considering the lack of depth behind them at the position.
It took Pacheco 14 games to amass 1,179 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. Running behind one of the best offensive lines in football and sharing a backfield with Patrick Mahomes positions him to build on his breakout campaign. Why is he the 10th running back off the board? Given his circumstances, he can finish inside the top five in 2024. Fantasy doesn't always have to be rocket science -- this one is fairly straightforward.
2. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Consensus ADP: WR19
DK Metcalf has been a model of consistency since entering the NFL in 2019. He’s produced at least 900 receiving yards and six touchdown catches every year of his career. His floor is appealing, but his upside under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is tantalizing.
Grubb intends to move Metcalf around the formation, which head coach Mike Macdonald has emphasized. The previous regime led by probable future Hall of Famer Pete Carroll failed to do that, limiting him to an outside receiver position. Fellow wideout and teammate Tyler Lockett doesn’t seem healthy entering the season, which could boost the 26-year-old physical specimen’s target share. Regardless, his newfound role and improved play-calling situation set him up to blow his ADP out of the water.
1. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Consensus ADP: WR30
A possible suspension knocks Rashee Rice ever so slightly. But until/if that happens, his position as one of Patrick Mahomes’ primary targets makes him a priority in fantasy drafts. The potential punishment from the league is keeping his value at bay, though savvy managers should pounce on the opportunity.
Rice averaged 18.5 PPR PPG from Weeks 12-18 of his rookie season, good for WR9. He’s currently the most mispriced asset on the board, though it has nothing to do with his on-field efforts. Fantasy leagues haven't adjusted their ranks accordingly after news that he likely won't get penalized for his legal troubles until 2025.