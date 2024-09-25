Fantasy football redraft: Christian McCaffrey injury shakes up the first round
By Lior Lampert
Typically, fantasy football managers can be stubborn -- to a fault. They cling to their preseason takes, regardless of what is or isn't transpiring on the field, and we get it.
Accepting that a player you were so high on entering the season failed to meet expectations is tough to stomach. Especially when said player flops because of things outside their control, like injuries or poor circumstances.
Unfortunately, those who spent the No. 1 overall pick on Christian McCaffrey know what that feels like. The San Francisco 49ers superstar running back was the consensus top player on fantasy rankings boards. However, he's yet to play this season and is on injured reserve dealing with Achilles tendinitis with a murky return timeline. After ominously flying to Germany to see a specialist for the issue, his status is further in doubt.
With McCaffrey's health in limbo, where would he fall if managers redrafted today? Would they still feel comfortable taking the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year in the first round, let alone ahead of everyone?
Moreover, excluding McCaffrey, has anyone played themselves in or out of the first-round ranks? Below, we project how Round 1 of a 12-team PPR redraft would play out based on what we know and have seen thus far.
Draft Position
Player
Team
1st
Saquon Barkley, RB
Philadelphia Eagles
2nd
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Dallas Cowboys
3rd
Justin Jefferson, WR
Minnesota Vikings
4th
Breece Hall, RB
New York Jets
5th
Bijan Robinson, RB
Atlanta Falcons
6th
Rashee Rice, WR
Kansas City Chiefs
7th
Ja'Marr Chase, WR
Cincinnati Bengals
8th
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR
Detroit Lions
9th
Malik Nabers, WR
New York Giants
10th
Alvin Kamara, RB
New Orleans Saints
11th
Jonathan Taylor, RB
Indianapolis Colts
12th
Nico Collins, WR
Houston Texans
Many fantasy managers faded Saquon Barkley in fantasy drafts, and rightfully so. His age, declining performance in 2023 and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles were all reasons to stay away. Meanwhile, he couldn't be faring better in the first three games with his new team, leading the NFL in rushing yards (351) and touchdowns (four). Perhaps a change of scenery was all the veteran tailback needed to be a fantasy rockstar again.
CeeDee Lamb hasn't lit up the box score yet, but the same thing happened last season. He went from middling WR2 over the first handful of contests to being the most dominant receiver in fantasy football afterward. The All-Pro wideout is ostensibly still shaking off rust after holding out from Dallas Cowboys training camp amid contract negotiations. But he's still an elite, high-end asset.
The biggest knock on Justin Jefferson heading into 2024 was that he'd be stuck catching passes from Sam Darnold. But the veteran journeyman quarterback has quelled those concerns in short order.
Breece Hall's combination of floor and ceiling firmly entrenches him as a high-end RB1. His role as the centerpiece of a New York Jets offense led by Aaron Rodgers makes him arguably the safest first-round pick. He gets used as a receiving option out of the backfield a way few running backs do. Only De'Von Achane has as many targets (19) as the 23-year-old.
Rashee Rice has been what many expected Amon-Ra St. Brown to be -- a PPR cheat code from the slot. The former's budding connection with Kansas City Chiefs franchise passer Patrick Mahomes is apparent and continuously growing. Suspension concerns over his ongoing legal matter(s) suppressed his ADP this summer. But in hindsight, the second-year pro would undoubtedly be a mid-first-round pick if fantasy football leagues redrafted today.
New York Giants star pass-catcher Malik Nabers unprecedentedly enters the top-12 mix as a rookie. He has a blend of sensational talent and insane usage that justify his placement here. If the 2024 No. 6 overall pick's first few games in the NFL are any indication, he'll be a fantasy staple for the foreseeable future.
Currently leading the league in receiving yards (338), Nico Collins has earned first-round status. His rapport with C.J. Stroud, one of the best quarterbacks in football, is clear as day. Not many wideouts are more efficient on a per-route basis. Plus, he can create separation with ease. After getting paid like it last May, the veteran has proven himself a true alpha wide receiver.