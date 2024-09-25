Fansided

Fantasy football redraft: Christian McCaffrey injury shakes up the first round

A lot has happened through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Our preseason priors have quickly changed, meaning we must adjust accordingly. So, if fantasy football managers redrafted today, Christian McCaffrey would land outside Round 1.

By Lior Lampert

Typically, fantasy football managers can be stubborn -- to a fault. They cling to their preseason takes, regardless of what is or isn't transpiring on the field, and we get it.

Accepting that a player you were so high on entering the season failed to meet expectations is tough to stomach. Especially when said player flops because of things outside their control, like injuries or poor circumstances.

Unfortunately, those who spent the No. 1 overall pick on Christian McCaffrey know what that feels like. The San Francisco 49ers superstar running back was the consensus top player on fantasy rankings boards. However, he's yet to play this season and is on injured reserve dealing with Achilles tendinitis with a murky return timeline. After ominously flying to Germany to see a specialist for the issue, his status is further in doubt.

With McCaffrey's health in limbo, where would he fall if managers redrafted today? Would they still feel comfortable taking the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year in the first round, let alone ahead of everyone?

Moreover, excluding McCaffrey, has anyone played themselves in or out of the first-round ranks? Below, we project how Round 1 of a 12-team PPR redraft would play out based on what we know and have seen thus far.

Fantasy football redraft: Christian McCaffrey injury shakes up the first round

Draft Position

Player

Team

1st

Saquon Barkley, RB

Philadelphia Eagles

2nd

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Dallas Cowboys

3rd

Justin Jefferson, WR

Minnesota Vikings

4th

Breece Hall, RB

New York Jets

5th

Bijan Robinson, RB

Atlanta Falcons

6th

Rashee Rice, WR

Kansas City Chiefs

7th

Ja'Marr Chase, WR

Cincinnati Bengals

8th

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

Detroit Lions

9th

Malik Nabers, WR

New York Giants

10th

Alvin Kamara, RB

New Orleans Saints

11th

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Indianapolis Colts

12th

Nico Collins, WR

Houston Texans

Many fantasy managers faded Saquon Barkley in fantasy drafts, and rightfully so. His age, declining performance in 2023 and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles were all reasons to stay away. Meanwhile, he couldn't be faring better in the first three games with his new team, leading the NFL in rushing yards (351) and touchdowns (four). Perhaps a change of scenery was all the veteran tailback needed to be a fantasy rockstar again.

CeeDee Lamb hasn't lit up the box score yet, but the same thing happened last season. He went from middling WR2 over the first handful of contests to being the most dominant receiver in fantasy football afterward. The All-Pro wideout is ostensibly still shaking off rust after holding out from Dallas Cowboys training camp amid contract negotiations. But he's still an elite, high-end asset.

The biggest knock on Justin Jefferson heading into 2024 was that he'd be stuck catching passes from Sam Darnold. But the veteran journeyman quarterback has quelled those concerns in short order.

Breece Hall's combination of floor and ceiling firmly entrenches him as a high-end RB1. His role as the centerpiece of a New York Jets offense led by Aaron Rodgers makes him arguably the safest first-round pick. He gets used as a receiving option out of the backfield a way few running backs do. Only De'Von Achane has as many targets (19) as the 23-year-old.

Rashee Rice has been what many expected Amon-Ra St. Brown to be -- a PPR cheat code from the slot. The former's budding connection with Kansas City Chiefs franchise passer Patrick Mahomes is apparent and continuously growing. Suspension concerns over his ongoing legal matter(s) suppressed his ADP this summer. But in hindsight, the second-year pro would undoubtedly be a mid-first-round pick if fantasy football leagues redrafted today.

New York Giants star pass-catcher Malik Nabers unprecedentedly enters the top-12 mix as a rookie. He has a blend of sensational talent and insane usage that justify his placement here. If the 2024 No. 6 overall pick's first few games in the NFL are any indication, he'll be a fantasy staple for the foreseeable future.

Currently leading the league in receiving yards (338), Nico Collins has earned first-round status. His rapport with C.J. Stroud, one of the best quarterbacks in football, is clear as day. Not many wideouts are more efficient on a per-route basis. Plus, he can create separation with ease. After getting paid like it last May, the veteran has proven himself a true alpha wide receiver.

