5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 4
A pair of Texans and the top scorer of the week highlight the best fantasy football pickups for Week 4.
4. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 4 - Houston Texans WR Tank Dell
We covered Dell in this space last week and 25 percent of the Yahoo audience heeded the call to pick him up. Those who listened to this advice were rewarded with a huge 5-145-1 day on seven targets, assuming they plugged Dell into the lineup.
The fact that this effort came on the road against a good Jacksonville team is a bright sign for Dell, who has clearly established himself as Houston's No. 2 receiving option behind Nico Collins. The fact that the Texans won today isn't something that should occur very often, opening up more potential for targets in games where C.J. Stroud has to play catchup.
Dell's explosive speed makes him a bit of a high ceiling lottery ticket for fantasy lineups with a higher floor if the target volume remains consistent. It certainly helps Dell's case that he has been productive and found pay dirt in consecutive weeks.
There is still an opportunity to get Dell in 70 percent of leagues, a figure that should shrink dramatically after back-to-back strong performances. Dell's growing connection with Stroud ensures he will remain in the flex conversation all season long and makes him a good WR3 filler for upcoming bye weeks.