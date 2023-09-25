5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 4
A pair of Texans and the top scorer of the week highlight the best fantasy football pickups for Week 4.
2. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 4 - Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer
Palmer was a popular pickup among fantasy owners last season after both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams got hurt early in the season. It didn't look like things would stack up in Palmer's favor this season with healthy returns from both stars and Los Angeles' decision to invest a first-round pick in rookie Quentin Johnston, developments that threatened to push Palmer way down the depth chart.
Things have trended in Palmer's favor as Johnston hasn't earned the trust of the coaching staff yet and Williams had to be carted off the field in the Chargers' 28-24 win over Minnesota with a knee injury. Palmer was targeted seven times in this game and caught four of them for 66 yards and a touchdown that came as the result of being perfectly positioned after a Vikings' defender failed to secure an interception, tipping into Palmer's waiting arms as he trotted into the end zone.
We are still awaiting word on the severity of Williams' knee injury but reports that he rode the team bus with his left leg in a brace are ominous for the upcoming future. Any significant absence would put Palmer back into the starting lineup for a team with an explosive quarterback and suspect defense, a recipe that usually leads to fantasy goodness.
Keep an eye on Williams updates before putting your claims in on Palmer, who is rostered in two percent of leagues. Palmer will be a must-start flex play or WR3 if Williams misses significant time.