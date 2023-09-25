5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 4
A pair of Texans and the top scorer of the week highlight the best fantasy football pickups for Week 4.
1. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 4 - Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane
The Miami Dolphins have clearly become the most fun offense for fantasy owners to have stakes in this season. Tyreek Hill continues to rack up yards while Raheem Mostert has been the hero for RB owners with six touchdowns over the past two weeks, but Miami pulled another rabbit out of its hat today with the full unleashing of rookie running back De'Von Achane.
Savvy owners scooped up Achane late in their drafts but few likely started him in Week 3 after Mostert's explosion last week. That proved to be unfortunate as Achane racked up 203 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns while adding four receptions for 30 yards and another score.
There was plenty of garbage time to be had as the Dolphins blew out Denver 70-20, but Achane's game breaking speed was on full display when he broke off a 67-yard touchdown scamper late in the game. Even though Mostert has been off to a strong start, Achane's display of athleticism today has earned him more work going forward.
Achane is rostered in 40 percent of leagues but that figure should skyrocket close to 100 after this week, making this a true last call situation. Mostert also has a lengthy injury history so there is a chance Achane gets the RB1 role to himself eventually, which could make him a league-winner in formats where he's available.