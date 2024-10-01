Fantasy Football Waiver Wire power rankings, Week 5: Justin Fields, Dontayvion Wicks and Josh Downs explode
By Lior Lampert
Each week during the 2024 NFL season, FanSided fantasy football expert Lior Lampert creates a hierarchy of ideal waiver wire pickups. He'll base his ranks on performance, usage, coachspeak, injury news/analysis, stats, upcoming matchups, FAAB value and more. Every player mentioned is available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire power rankings, Week 5
Where do we begin with the events of Week 4? There are many positive takeaways, like Derrick Henry's primetime detonation, Nico Collins perpetually balling out and Jayden Daniels cementing himself as a fantasy superstar. On the other hand, we saw studs like Jonathan Taylor and Rashee Rice endure concerning injuries.
Overall, plenty of things happened that should prompt us to adjust accordingly, starting with the waiver wire. Based on what we saw, managers must check if any of these players are available in your fantasy leagues. Between the leaguewide rash of ailments and bye weeks, all managers have needs they'd be wise to address.
Dumpster diving, digging for scraps
Tre Tucker, LVR
WR
9%
1-3%
Tutu Atwell, LAR
WR
8%
1-3%
Jordan Whittington, LAR
WR
3%
2-4%
Darnell Mooney, ATL
WR
47%
3-6%
Taysom Hill, NO
QB/TE
39%
1-7%
Cam Akers, HOU
RB
39%
1-4%
Roschon Johnson, CHI
RB
27%
3-7%
Good luck predicting which Los Angeles Rams wide receiver will lead the team weekly, sans Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua. But if you're desperate enough, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington are last-gasp WR4/5 options. The former is quarterback Matthew Stafford's primary deep threat and has a good rapport with the gunslinger. Alternatively, the latter saw a full-time role in Week 4, which he converted into six receptions for 62 yards on eight targets.
In a world where fantasy-relevant tight ends are few and far, Taysom Hill's eligibility is massive. While the Swiss Army knife can be a volatile, low-floor fantasy option, his upside is higher than most who play the position traditionally. The versatility was on full display in Week 4 when he ran for two short touchdowns on six carries. While the 34-year-old utility man is banged up, managers should capitalize on the potential discount.
Darnell Mooney, not Drake London, Kyle Pitts or Bijan Robinson, is the leading receiver for the Atlanta Falcons through four weeks. The team's offseason acquisition is an every-down player for a passing attack that should improve with time. Plus, he's posted at least six targets and 50 receiving yards in three of four games this season. A one-time member of the 1,000-yard club, we know he can produce when given a chance.
The stash-and-save
Antonio Gibson, NE
RB
17%
2-8%
Tank Bigsby, JAX
RB
12%
4-12%
Tyler Allgeier, ATL
RB
23%
2-9%
Justice Hill, BAL
RB
14%
1-7%
Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
QB
49%
1-10%
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC
RB
8%
1-4%
No matter the coaching staff, the Atlanta Falcons have feelings for Tyler Allgeier they cannot shake. He's undeniably a good, not great, runner. Conversely, the team invested a top-10 draft pick in the uber-talented and gifted Bijan Robinson, Yet, somehow, the backfield situation remains in flux, as demonstrated by Week 4. The former doesn't offer standalone value yet, but he's a premier handcuff. Meanwhile, the latter was marked a limited participant on the team's estimated injury report to start a short week of practice with a hamstring issue. It's not a pressing matter yet, though the ailment highlights the mentioned potential outlook.
Rhamondre Stevenson has fumbled in each of the New England Patriots' first four games this season. Eventually, there ought to be consequences for coughing up the football. And when that happens, Antonio Gibson could carve out RB3/FLEX value, especially with bye weeks beginning to factor in now. The ex-Washington Commander has hauled in three receptions twice thus far and earned at least five carries in every contest, showcasing his dual-threat skill set.
Either fantasy managers got impatient or didn't have an IR slot to hang onto Tua Tagovailoa. Regardless, he's available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and is worthy of a stash, given the current state of the quarterback position. The earliest Miami's franchise passer can return is Week 8 as he finishes his injured reserve (IR) stint. But when healthy, the southpaw signal-caller has himself as a fantasy asset (until the weather gets cold). The combination of the Dolphins offense being designed by Mike McDaniel and having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to throw to is worth chasing.
The educated guesses
Rico Dowdle, DAL
RB
49%
5-13%
Cordarrelle Patterson, PIT
RB
4%
2-6%
Jerry Jeudy, CLE
WR
48%
2-8%
Tyler Conklin, NYJ
TE
35%
3-7%
Slowly but surely, Rico Dowdle is taking over the Dallas Cowboys backfield. He hasn't been much more efficient than Ezekiel Elliot (they're averaging 3.9 and 3.4 yards per carry, respectively). Despite this, the former looks to have more juice at this juncture of their respective careers. Presumably, this will be the last call to scoop the undrafted fourth-year pro off of waivers.
What if the Cleveland Browns continue losing? Will they consider blowing up their roster before this year's trade deadline? If so, veteran Pro Bowl wide Amari Cooper would likely be a popular name, and a market is ostensibly already developing for his services. Jerry Jeudy would become the team's de facto No. 1 receiver. The 2020 first-round pick has drawn at least six targets in all four games, clearing 70 yards twice.
Tyler Conklin continues to boast solid (if not spectacular) usage compared to other tight ends around the league — something has to give. As Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense settles in, the seam stretcher can legitimately emerge as a PPR TE1.
The 'if you ain't first, you're last'
Xavier Legette, CAR
WR
14%
3-10%
Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG
WR
26%
2-8%
Kareem Hunt, KC
RB
36%
6-15%
Romeo Doubs, GB
WR
40%
2-6%
Josh Downs, IND
WR
21%
3-9%
As of this writing, Wan'Dale Robinson keeps getting away with it. He's currently the PPR WR20 through the, yet he's widely available in Yahoo leagues. With a healthy target share, the New York Giants slot man isn't going anywhere.
Carson Steele fumbled in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 4 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. From that point on, it was the Kareem Hunt show. The latter dominated the backfield, converting 16 touches into 85 scrimmage yards. The seasoned tailback averaged 4.9 yards per tote and was involved in the passing game, seeing three targets. With Rashee Rice conceivably done for the year, joining Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, this offense will lean into its rushing attack.
Xavier Legette shined in his first game without Adam Thielen. The rookie wideout instantly established himself as the No. 2 option in the Carolina Panthers aerial attack. He amassed 10 targets, which led to him catching six balls for 66 yards and his first career touchdown. The latter will miss at least three more games on IR. In turn, the former suddenly has the opportunity to match his talent and draft pedigree in a revitalized offense with Andy Dalton under center.
Gotta have 'em
Trey Sermon, IND
RB
1%
1-10%
Justin Fields, PIT
QB
32%
3-12%
Dontayvion Wicks, GB
WR
14%
5-15%
Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Entering Monday Night Football, Justin Fields is Week 4's highest-scoring quarterback (32.98 fantasy points). Finally, we saw the tantalizing rushing upside the Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller offers. He converted his 10 rushing attempts into 55 yards and two touchdowns.
Moreover, Fields threw for 312 yards against the Colts. Most of his production through the air and ground came in the second half, when the Steelers were in comeback mode. Nevertheless, his profile indicates this isn't a fluke.
Pittsburgh's elite defense won't stymie every opponent they face. The unit's dominance has partly played into Fields' pedestrian numbers early on. In other words, there will be more opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.
Those rostering high-profile quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Anthony Richardson, who have been fantasy disappointments, should scoop and start Fields. The threat of Russell Wilson still looms, but it's a risk worth taking.
Trey Sermon, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Trey Sermon is the only Colts running back not named Jonathan Taylor to earn a carry thus far during the 2024 campaign. Sadly, Indy's star runner suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 4, a recurring theme throughout his career, springboarding the former to potential fantasy relevance.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters IR isn't being considered for Taylor. While that's reassuring to hear, the fact that it's even being discussed suggests the 2021 rushing leader will miss time. With that in mind, Sermon may get thrust into a sizeable workload behind a top-tier offensive line. Sharing a backfield with a dynamic dual-threat quarterback like Richardson will make life easier for the ex-Ohio State Buckeye.
Anyone in need of immediate running back help must prioritize Sermon.
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Green Bay Packers
Jayden Reed will always have a unique, hyper-efficient, Deebo Samuel-lite role for the Packers. However, with Christian Watson reportedly tending to a high-ankle sprain and expected to miss multiple weeks and a potential IR candidate, Dontayvion Wicks has fantasy value.
Wicks appears to be the biggest beneficiary of Green Bay's receiving corps if Week 4 was any indication. Nonetheless, it should be noted that the Packers faced a 28-0 deficit in the first half of their 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Perhaps the negative game script played a part, but a 13-target, two-touchdown performance is nothing to scoff at.
In a limited sample size, Wicks has flashed upside. With upcoming matchups against porous secondaries like the Rams and Arizona Cardinals, the 23-year-old has our attention.