Farmers Insurance Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

Coming to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour always means that we're going to get some excitement. In some years, that means the big names showing up and dominating one of the most famed tracks in golf. But in the 2024 tournament, it meant some young guns trying to make a name for themselves and hold off some of the world's best.
Stephan Jaeger entered Saturday's final round with the lead but with some other youngsters like Nicolai Hojgaard and Thomas Detry close behind. Also within striking distance was another upstart, Matthieu Pavon, and some familiar winners like Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg. That created a ton of drama for the last 18 holes.
With this being the last non-signature event before heading to Pebble Beach, the tensions were high. But how much money were these players teeing it up for this week at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open? Let's take a look at the purse and payout breakdown.
Farmers Insurance Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will take home $1.62 million in prize money, which is a huge portion of the total $9 million purse available for the players this week at Torrey Pines. This is on par with what we've seen recently at The American Express and Sony Open, so this is what type of payout and prize money that winners can expect in the regular PGA Tour events this season.
Now, let's see how that $9 million purse breaks down by finishing position this week at the Farmers.
Farmers Insurance Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Finishing Position
Farmers Insurance Open prize money
Winner
$1.62 million
2nd
$981,000
3rd
$621,000
4th
$441,000
5th
$369,000
6th
$326,250
7th
$303,750
8th
$281,250
9th
$263,250
10th
$245,250
11th
$227,250
12nd
$209,250
13th
$191,250
14th
$173,250
15th
$164,250
16th
$155,250
17th
$146,250
18th
$137,250
19th
$128,250
20th
$119,250
21st
$110,250
22nd
$101,250
23rd
$94,050
24th
$86,850
25th
$79,650
26th
$72,450
27th
$69,750
28th
$67,050
29th
$64,350
30th
$61,650
31st
$58,950
32nd
$56,250
33rd
$53,550
34th
$51,300
35th
$49,050
36th
$46,800
37th
$44,550
38th
$42,750
39th
$40,950
40th
$39,150
41st
$37,350
42nd
$35,550
43rd
$33,750
44th
$31,950
45th
$30,150
46th
$28,350
47th
$26,550
48th
$25,110
49th
$23,850
50th
$23,130
51st
$22,590
52nd
$22,050
53rd
$21,690
54th
$21,330
55th
$21,150
56th
$20,970
57th
$20,790
58th
$20,610
59th
$20,430
60th
$20,250
61st
$20,070
62nd
$19,890
63rd
$19,710
64th
$19,530
65th
$19,350
66th
$19,170
67th
$18,990
68th
$18,810
69th
$18,630
70th
$18,450
71st
$18,270
72nd
$18,090
73rd
$17,910
74th
$17,730
75th
$17,550
76th
$17,370
77th
$17,190
78th
$17,010
79th
$16,830
These payout numbers at the Farmers Insurance Open, again, are going to be far lesser than what we'll see at Pebble Beach next week for a signature event. Having said that, the winner here can earn their way into that event and the potential for bigger paydays moving forward. Throwing that on top of $1.62 million doesn't seem like a bad bit of business.
And on top of that, with a berth into The Masters and potentially other major championships as well, that's more incentive for the winners and the top finishers at a tournament like this one at Torrey Pines.