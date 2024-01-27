Fansided

Farmers Insurance Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

By Cody Williams

Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Coming to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour always means that we're going to get some excitement. In some years, that means the big names showing up and dominating one of the most famed tracks in golf. But in the 2024 tournament, it meant some young guns trying to make a name for themselves and hold off some of the world's best.

Stephan Jaeger entered Saturday's final round with the lead but with some other youngsters like Nicolai Hojgaard and Thomas Detry close behind. Also within striking distance was another upstart, Matthieu Pavon, and some familiar winners like Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg. That created a ton of drama for the last 18 holes.

With this being the last non-signature event before heading to Pebble Beach, the tensions were high. But how much money were these players teeing it up for this week at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open? Let's take a look at the purse and payout breakdown.

Farmers Insurance Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will take home $1.62 million in prize money, which is a huge portion of the total $9 million purse available for the players this week at Torrey Pines. This is on par with what we've seen recently at The American Express and Sony Open, so this is what type of payout and prize money that winners can expect in the regular PGA Tour events this season.

Now, let's see how that $9 million purse breaks down by finishing position this week at the Farmers.

Farmers Insurance Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Finishing Position

Farmers Insurance Open prize money

Winner

$1.62 million

2nd

$981,000

3rd

$621,000

4th

$441,000

5th

$369,000

6th

$326,250

7th

$303,750

8th

$281,250

9th

$263,250

10th

$245,250

11th

$227,250

12nd

$209,250

13th

$191,250

14th

$173,250

15th

$164,250

16th

$155,250

17th

$146,250

18th

$137,250

19th

$128,250

20th

$119,250

21st

$110,250

22nd

$101,250

23rd

$94,050

24th

$86,850

25th

$79,650

26th

$72,450

27th

$69,750

28th

$67,050

29th

$64,350

30th

$61,650

31st

$58,950

32nd

$56,250

33rd

$53,550

34th

$51,300

35th

$49,050

36th

$46,800

37th

$44,550

38th

$42,750

39th

$40,950

40th

$39,150

41st

$37,350

42nd

$35,550

43rd

$33,750

44th

$31,950

45th

$30,150

46th

$28,350

47th

$26,550

48th

$25,110

49th

$23,850

50th

$23,130

51st

$22,590

52nd

$22,050

53rd

$21,690

54th

$21,330

55th

$21,150

56th

$20,970

57th

$20,790

58th

$20,610

59th

$20,430

60th

$20,250

61st

$20,070

62nd

$19,890

63rd

$19,710

64th

$19,530

65th

$19,350

66th

$19,170

67th

$18,990

68th

$18,810

69th

$18,630

70th

$18,450

71st

$18,270

72nd

$18,090

73rd

$17,910

74th

$17,730

75th

$17,550

76th

$17,370

77th

$17,190

78th

$17,010

79th

$16,830

These payout numbers at the Farmers Insurance Open, again, are going to be far lesser than what we'll see at Pebble Beach next week for a signature event. Having said that, the winner here can earn their way into that event and the potential for bigger paydays moving forward. Throwing that on top of $1.62 million doesn't seem like a bad bit of business.

And on top of that, with a berth into The Masters and potentially other major championships as well, that's more incentive for the winners and the top finishers at a tournament like this one at Torrey Pines.

