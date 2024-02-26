Fastest 40 times in NFL Combine history [Updated 2024]
The NFL Scouting Combine has many valuable uses when it comes to the NFL Draft evaluation process. Interviews behind closed doors may actually be the most important aspect, but prospects also get the opportunity to check atheltic thresholds and boxes. And the most famous of these is, of course, the 40-yard dash.
For fans, it's by far the most entertaining portion of the proceedings, watching the top prospects for the NFL Draft show off their straight-line speed. Sometimes, it's underwhelming when guys either run a pedestrian time or even a bad one. But whenever a player turns on the jets and puts up a ridiculous 40 time, it's sure to turn heads -- and maybe even boost their draft stock.
Everyone is always looking for speed in the NFL. But which NFL Draft prospects have been the speediest ever? We're breaking down the fastest 40 times in NFL Combine history -- and even beyond that.
Fastest 40 times in NFL Combine history
Player
Position, School
40 Time (s)
Year
Drafted By
John Ross
WR, Washington
4.22
2017
Bengals (R1)
Kalon Barnes
CB, Baylor
4.23
2022
Panthers (R7)
Chris Johnson
RB, East Carolina
4.24
2008
Titans (R1)
Dri Archer
RB, Kent State
4.26
2014
Steelers (R3)
Tariq Woolen
DB, UTSA
4.26
2022
Seahawks (R5)
DJ Turner
DB, Michigan
4.26
2023
Bengals (R2)
Marquise Goodwin
WR, Texas
4.27
2013
Bills (R3)
Henry Ruggs III
WR, Alabama
4.27
2020
Raiders (R1)
Jacoby Ford
WR, Clemson
4.28
2010
Raiders (R4)
J.J. Nelson
WR, UAB
4.28
2015
Cardinals (R5)
Jalen Myrick
CB, Minnesota
4.28
2017
Jagaurs (R7)
Tyquan Thornton
WR, Baylor
4.28
2022
Patriots (R2)
John Ross, of course, is still the official record holder for the 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine when he ran it in 4.22 seconds. In 2022, the unofficial time for Tyquan Thornton was listed as 4.21 seconds, which would've been the record, but the official time came in 0.07 seconds slower.
Among these fastest ever 40 times, though, it's clear that this straight-line speed doesn't necessarily translate to NFL success. Of these players -- the jury is still out on Kalon Barnes, Thornton and DJ Turner -- Chris Johnson and Tariq Woolen are the only guys who reached a star-tier at the pro level. That's not to say speed isn't important, but it's very clear it's not the only thing that matters to make it in the NFL.
Fastest 40 times for players over 300 pounds at NFL Combine
Player
Position, School
Weight (lbs)
40 Time (s)
Year
Drafted By
Terron Armstead
OT, Arkansas Pine Bluff
306
4.71
2013
Saints (R3)
Lane Johnson
OT, Oklahoma
303
4.72
2013
Eagles (R1)
Khalil Davis
DT, Nebraska
308
4.75
2020
Buccaneers (R6)
Devonte Wyatt
DT, Georgia
304
4.77
2022
Packers (R1)
Jordan Davis
DT, Georgia
341
4.78
2022
Eagles (R1)
Neville Gallimore
DT, Oklahoma
304
4.79
2020
Cowboys (R3)
Carlos Davis
DT, Nebraska
313
4.82
2020
Steelers (R7)
Jaye Howard
DT, Florida
301
4.82
2012
Seahawks (R4)
Quinnen Williams
DT, Alabama
303
4.83
2019
Jets (R1)
Dre Moore
DT, Maryland
307
4.85
2008
Buccaneers (R4)
Bruce Campbell
OT, Maryland
314
4.85
2010
Raiders (R4)
Tristan Wirfs
OT, Iowa
320
4.85
2020
Buccaneers (R1)
The big men deserve some love and for being over 300 pounds, some of these times are absurd. Terron Armstead takes the cake with this criteria for weight, running a 4.71-second 40 before being drafted by the Saints, but Lane Johnson was just behind him in the same draft class and was a first-round pick.
One big takeaway here and overall is that speed doesn't always translate to high draft value. Yes, it'll help a top-end prospect. But guys like Carlos Davis who weren't viewed favorably prior to blazing in the 40-yard dash still went late on Day 3 of the draft.
Fastest unofficial 40 times in NFL Draft history
When it comes to unofficial times, whether they come from hand-timed runs at pro days or even going deeper into football lore, you have to take some of them with a grain of salt. However, there are some legendary times that were recorded.
One fascinating one came from former Texas Tech wide receiver Jakeem Grant, who was not invited to the Combine, but ran a 4.10-second 40 at the Red Raiders' pro day per one hand timer (though some in attendance had him around 4.3 seconds). Perhaps the most famous in this regard, though, is that of former Auburn and Raiders star Bo Jackson, who reportedly -- and from his own mouth -- ran a 4.13-second 40. He was also reportedly matched at 4.13 seconds by another Auburn player, receiver Alexander Wright before becoming a second-round pick in 1990.
Meanwhile, Georgia wide receiver Joey Galloway ran a 4.18-second 40 at the Combine before having digital times, so it's another hand-timer situation. Still, he was moving, which we saw throughout his NFL career. And speaking of legendary receivers, Randy Moss reportedly ran a 4.20-second 40 unofficially as he was preparing for the draft.