Fastest 40 times in NFL Combine history [Updated 2024]

By Cody Williams

NFL Combine - Day 4
NFL Combine - Day 4 / Joe Robbins/GettyImages
The NFL Scouting Combine has many valuable uses when it comes to the NFL Draft evaluation process. Interviews behind closed doors may actually be the most important aspect, but prospects also get the opportunity to check atheltic thresholds and boxes. And the most famous of these is, of course, the 40-yard dash.

For fans, it's by far the most entertaining portion of the proceedings, watching the top prospects for the NFL Draft show off their straight-line speed. Sometimes, it's underwhelming when guys either run a pedestrian time or even a bad one. But whenever a player turns on the jets and puts up a ridiculous 40 time, it's sure to turn heads -- and maybe even boost their draft stock.

Everyone is always looking for speed in the NFL. But which NFL Draft prospects have been the speediest ever? We're breaking down the fastest 40 times in NFL Combine history -- and even beyond that.

Fastest 40 times in NFL Combine history

Player

Position, School

40 Time (s)

Year

Drafted By

John Ross

WR, Washington

4.22

2017

Bengals (R1)

Kalon Barnes

CB, Baylor

4.23

2022

Panthers (R7)

Chris Johnson

RB, East Carolina

4.24

2008

Titans (R1)

Dri Archer

RB, Kent State

4.26

2014

Steelers (R3)

Tariq Woolen

DB, UTSA

4.26

2022

Seahawks (R5)

DJ Turner

DB, Michigan

4.26

2023

Bengals (R2)

Marquise Goodwin

WR, Texas

4.27

2013

Bills (R3)

Henry Ruggs III

WR, Alabama

4.27

2020

Raiders (R1)

Jacoby Ford

WR, Clemson

4.28

2010

Raiders (R4)

J.J. Nelson

WR, UAB

4.28

2015

Cardinals (R5)

Jalen Myrick

CB, Minnesota

4.28

2017

Jagaurs (R7)

Tyquan Thornton

WR, Baylor

4.28

2022

Patriots (R2)

John Ross, of course, is still the official record holder for the 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine when he ran it in 4.22 seconds. In 2022, the unofficial time for Tyquan Thornton was listed as 4.21 seconds, which would've been the record, but the official time came in 0.07 seconds slower.

Among these fastest ever 40 times, though, it's clear that this straight-line speed doesn't necessarily translate to NFL success. Of these players -- the jury is still out on Kalon Barnes, Thornton and DJ Turner -- Chris Johnson and Tariq Woolen are the only guys who reached a star-tier at the pro level. That's not to say speed isn't important, but it's very clear it's not the only thing that matters to make it in the NFL.

Fastest 40 times for players over 300 pounds at NFL Combine

Player

Position, School

Weight (lbs)

40 Time (s)

Year

Drafted By

Terron Armstead

OT, Arkansas Pine Bluff

306

4.71

2013

Saints (R3)

Lane Johnson

OT, Oklahoma

303

4.72

2013

Eagles (R1)

Khalil Davis

DT, Nebraska

308

4.75

2020

Buccaneers (R6)

Devonte Wyatt

DT, Georgia

304

4.77

2022

Packers (R1)

Jordan Davis

DT, Georgia

341

4.78

2022

Eagles (R1)

Neville Gallimore

DT, Oklahoma

304

4.79

2020

Cowboys (R3)

Carlos Davis

DT, Nebraska

313

4.82

2020

Steelers (R7)

Jaye Howard

DT, Florida

301

4.82

2012

Seahawks (R4)

Quinnen Williams

DT, Alabama

303

4.83

2019

Jets (R1)

Dre Moore

DT, Maryland

307

4.85

2008

Buccaneers (R4)

Bruce Campbell

OT, Maryland

314

4.85

2010

Raiders (R4)

Tristan Wirfs

OT, Iowa

320

4.85

2020

Buccaneers (R1)

The big men deserve some love and for being over 300 pounds, some of these times are absurd. Terron Armstead takes the cake with this criteria for weight, running a 4.71-second 40 before being drafted by the Saints, but Lane Johnson was just behind him in the same draft class and was a first-round pick.

One big takeaway here and overall is that speed doesn't always translate to high draft value. Yes, it'll help a top-end prospect. But guys like Carlos Davis who weren't viewed favorably prior to blazing in the 40-yard dash still went late on Day 3 of the draft.

Fastest unofficial 40 times in NFL Draft history

When it comes to unofficial times, whether they come from hand-timed runs at pro days or even going deeper into football lore, you have to take some of them with a grain of salt. However, there are some legendary times that were recorded.

One fascinating one came from former Texas Tech wide receiver Jakeem Grant, who was not invited to the Combine, but ran a 4.10-second 40 at the Red Raiders' pro day per one hand timer (though some in attendance had him around 4.3 seconds). Perhaps the most famous in this regard, though, is that of former Auburn and Raiders star Bo Jackson, who reportedly -- and from his own mouth -- ran a 4.13-second 40. He was also reportedly matched at 4.13 seconds by another Auburn player, receiver Alexander Wright before becoming a second-round pick in 1990.

Meanwhile, Georgia wide receiver Joey Galloway ran a 4.18-second 40 at the Combine before having digital times, so it's another hand-timer situation. Still, he was moving, which we saw throughout his NFL career. And speaking of legendary receivers, Randy Moss reportedly ran a 4.20-second 40 unofficially as he was preparing for the draft.

