Fastest hat trick in EPL: Who did it and how long did it take?
The fastest hat trick in Premier League history belongs to a player who was unexpectedly representing Southampton at the time.
You might have expected the fastest hat trick in Premier League history to belong to a Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal player. However, this feat actually belongs to a Southampton forward.
Sadio Mane is best known for his time at Liverpool but whilst at Southampton he scored three times in two minutes and 56 second in a 6-1 win over Aston Villa in 2015. His first goal came in the 13th minute and he scored two very astonishingly quickly afterwards.
Mane would go on to score 10 goals and provide four assists that campaign which earned him his move to Anfield.
The fastest Premier League hat trick before Mane was Robbie Fowler who scored three in four minutes 33 seconds for Liverpool in a 3-0 win over Arsenal back in 1994.
How did Sadio Mane use this hat trick to springboard his career?
Mane was born in Senegal but started his career with the French side Metz before joining Red Bull Salzburg and the on to Southampton.
Mane's hat trick and his performances for Southampton caught the eye of Liverpool who signed him for £34 million. He would win every major honor with the Reds including the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.
In total for Liverpool he scored 120 goals in 269 games. However, he surprisingly left the club for Bayern Munich in 2022. His spell with Bayern was not terribly successful and his time at the club is best remembered for a reported fight with Leroy Sane after a Champions League defeat to Manchester City.
Mane would them move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League where he is still currently playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
The forward has had a very impressive career and his fastest hat trick record will take some beating.