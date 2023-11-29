FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live stream, schedule, preview: Watch LaLiga online
FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both won in the Champions League this week and they come up against each other in LaLiga action this weekend. Here's what you need to know to watch.
FC Barcelona who are fourth in LaLiga host third place Atletico Madrid this weekend, with both teams looking for a win to keep pace with the league leaders Real Madrid.
Barcelona won in the Champions League this week as they defeated FC Porto 2-1. Atletico were also victorious in the competition as they beat Feyenoord 3-1.
In LaLiga action, Barca are undefeated in their last three games since they lost to Real Madrid in El Clasico. Atletico have won four of their last five games in the division.
Xavi's side are missing key players including Gavi and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegan. Ateltico will be without Memphis Depay who has been out since September.
Robert Lewandowski has not scored in his last two Barca games but the Polish striker has still managed eight goals in 16 games in all competitions this season.
This match will see Antoine Griezmann come up against his former club. The Frenchman is on fire right now with 13 goals in 18 games this campaign.
How to watch FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
- Start Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- TV info: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this LaLiga match live on ESPN.