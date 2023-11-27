FC Barcelona vs. FC Porto live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
The top two sides of Group H in the Champions League face off as Barcelona take on Porto. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
FC Barcelona and FC Porto are both level on points at the top of Group H with nine points. They also have an even goal difference of six, so there is not much to separate these two teams.
Neither side has qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League yet as Shakhtar Donetsk are hot on their heels with six points. Shakhtar are expected to take all three points against Royal Antwerp who are yet to claim a single point in the group.
Last weekend Barcelona could only draw with Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. This result means Xavi's side languish in fourth place in the division.
Barcelona are still missing Gavi who is injured but Robert Lewandowski has now played in their last four LaLiga games after having a problem with his ankle.
Porto won 4-0 last Friday against Montalegre in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal. Thier Brazilian striker Evanilson grabbed a brace in this game.
The Portugese side are captained by former Real Madrid defender Pepe. He enjoyed many battles with Barcelona in El Clasico, so it will be interesting to see him come up against the Catalan club again.
How to watch FC Barcelona vs. FC Porto in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Barcelona, Spian
- Stadium: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.