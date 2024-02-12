FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
FC Copenhagen face Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. Here is everything you need to know.
The defending Champions League winners Manchester City face FC Copenhagen in the round of 16 on Tuesday. The Danish side have already beaten Manchester United in the competition this season but should be no match for Pep Guardiola's side.
Copenhagen defeated United 4-3 at home back in November. Roony Bardghji scored a dramatic late winner in the 87th minute of the match.
City defeated Everton 2-0 last Saturday thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland. The forward has now scored 21 goals in 25 games this season, this includes finding the back of the net five times in five Champions League games.
It is too close to call as to whether City will retain their Premier League title. They are currently level on points with Arsenal but are two points below the division's leaders Liverpool. Guardiola's side are also still in the FA Cup and are one of the favorites for the Champions League. A repeat of last season's treble is still on.
Their opposition Copenhagen beat Molde — Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's former side — in the Atlantic Cup 3-1 last time out. Former Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a brace, whilst Jordan Larsson got their other goal.
The Danish side also have a Scotland international in Scott McKenna in their ranks. McKenna joined the club in late January on loan from Nottingham Forest.
Copenhagen are third in the Danish Superliga, only behind Midtjylland and Brondby. They can take heart from beating United in the Champions League earlier this season. However, City will pose them a much greater threat.
How to watch FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
- Stadium: Parken Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.