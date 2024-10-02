FC Porto vs. Manchester United: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Manchester United suffered a disastrous 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in their last game which has mounted the pressure on Erik Ten Hag.
United return to Europa League action this Thursday against FC Porto. The Red Devils currently have one point in the competition after drawing 1-1 with FC Twente in the opening matchday.
Who could replace Erik Ten Hag?
Ten Hag desperately needs a win against Porto after a poor showing in the Europa League last time out. Christian Eriksen told TNT Sports that Twente "wanted it more," this cannot be the case this week.
After the Porto match, United face Aston Villa, and then it is the international break, which could be a convenient time for the club to change manager. Therefore, Ten Hag may just have two games to save his job.
Ruud van Nistelrooy - who is currently Ten Hag's assistant - could take charge of United on an interim basis. There are also rumors that Gareth Southgate or Simone Inzaghi might also succeed Ten Hag.
View on FC Porto
Porto lost 3-2 to Bodo/Glimt in their first Europa League game this season. However, they are currently second in the Liga Portugal.
Their club president is former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas and their roster includes Arsenal loanee, Fabio Vieira.
Team news and predicted lineups
Ten Hag desperately needs a win so cannot afford to rest any players.
Man United predicted lineup: Onana, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee
Porto beat Arouca 4-0 last time out, so will likely field an unchanged side.
Porto predicted lineup: Costa, Mario, Perez, Pedro, Moura, Varela, Sousa, Pepe, Nico, Galeno, Omorodion
Historical context and prediction
United have played Porto eight times, with the Red Devils winning three, drawing three and losing just twice. They last met in 2009 when a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo clinched a 3-2 aggregate win for United in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Ten Hag's side needs to respond to their loss to Spurs. Therefore, they should win 2-0 otherwise, it may be game over for the Dutch manager.
How to watch FC Porto vs. Man United
Man United will take on FC Porto at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.