Ferencvaros vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Tottenham Hotspur are on a real high after defeating Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford last weekend. Spurs have now scored three goals in each of their last three games. This included a 3-0 win over Qarabag on the opening night of their Europa League campaign. Ange Posecoglou's side faces Ferencvaros in the competition this Thursday.
Can Tottenham end their trophy drought?
Spurs have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup. However, Postecoglou has told Sky Sports that he "always wins a trophy in his second season." This has put pressure on the manager to deliver a trophy this campaign.
The Europa League could be the tournament that Spurs can win this season. Lifting the trophy would also qualify them for the Champions League — if they do not already do so by finishing in the top four of the Premier League.
View on Ferencvaros
Ferencvaros lost their opening Europa League game this season 2-1 to Anderlecht. However, they are currently top and undefeated in the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I.
The Hungarian side does not have the most well-known roster. However, they are managed by Pascal Jansen. The Dutch coach was born in London, so he will relish the chance to face a team from the English capital this week.
Team news and predicted lineups
Postecoglou fielded some fringe players against Qarabag and he will likely do the same this week. Radu Dragusin is suspended after getting sent off against the team from Azerbaijan.
Tottenham predicted lineup: Vicario, Gray, Van de Ven, Romero, Davies, Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall, Johnson, Solanke, Werner
Ferencvaros beat Puskas Academy 3-0 last weekend, with Saldanha scoring a hat-trick. Saldanha started that game on the bench but should have earned himself a start this week.
Ferencvaros predicted lineup: Dibusz, Gartenmann, Cisse, Gustavo, Civic, Abu Fani, Maiga, Ben Romdhane, Zachariassen, Saldanha, Kehinde
Historical context and prediction
Spurs have never played Ferencvaros in their history. However, the Hungarian side has been pitted against English opposition in Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Millwall, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Tottenham, who are on the back of destroying United, should win this game comfortably 3-0.
How to watch Ferencvaros vs. Tottenham
Tottenham will take on Ferencvaros at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.