Fernando Tatis Jr. faces potentially lengthy IL stint
By Lior Lampert
Sitting in the third and final National League Wild Card spot at 41-41, the San Diego Padres have been treading water through the season's midpoint. Nevertheless, it will only get more difficult in the foreseeable future if the club's recent roster activity is any indication.
The Padres have placed star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list. Per the team's official transactions log, he is dealing with a femoral stress reaction in his right leg -- the move will be retroactive to June 22. However, recent intel suggests the slugger could face an extended absence.
Padres OF Fernando Tatis Jr. could be out until All-Star break
Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Tatis "needs a break." The Padres beat writer adds that the latter could return anytime between "early July" or "after [the] All-Star break."
While Acee suggests Tatis "could" play through the injury, he emphasizes that "it won't get better without rest." So, the Padres have elected to take a cautious approach with the franchise player.
Tatis was out of the Padres lineup over the past weekend, albeit for a different ailment. He got drilled by a pitch in Friday's 9-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and was removed two innings later with a left tricep contusion. Moreover, he has been dealing with tightness in his right quad for multiple weeks, so San Diego put him on the IL.
On Sunday, Padres manager Mike Shildt believed Tatis could be available in pinch-hit situations. Alas, additional evaluation has led to the latter being out for an unknown period.
Tatis is batting .279/.354/.468 with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs and eight stolen bases across 345 plate appearances in 2024. The Padres will be hard-pressed to replace his production at the plate.
San Diego selected the contract of 28-year-old centerfielder from Triple-A El Paso on the same day they placed Tatis on IL. So, he figures to get the first crack at filling the void left by the All-Star.