Fernando Tatis Jr. pays homage to dad’s legendary Cardinals moment on STL trip
Fernando Tatis Jr. is No. 1 in a lot of Padres fans' hearts, but he's definitely No. 1 in his dad's heart for this heartwarming homage.
By Kristen Wong
Forget about the San Diego Padres' pathetic season for just a moment. Fernando Tatis Jr. chose to wear a custom pair of cleats that honored his father during a series against the Cardinals, and he just might win for the most wholesome moment of the week.
In the Padres' second game of a series against St. Louis, Tatis sported cleats that pictured his dad, the senior to the junior, who hit two grand slams in one inning during his stint with the Cardinals one fateful April evening back in 1999.
It marked the first time any MLB player had accomplished that feat before, one that perhaps may never be accomplished again.
Even though Padres' Tatis was facing his dad's former team, starting in right field on Tuesday night, he paid this tender tribute because what the senior Tatis achieved was just that incredible.
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. shows off his dad's one-of-a-kind accomplishment in Cards game
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Tatis' kicks were designed by artist Nick Drbal, who converted gray Air Jordan 1s into baseball cleats. Drbal added red laces and a red Nike swoosh for that extra "oomph" factor.
"I'm just grateful for the organization of St. Louis that gave the opportunity to my dad to play this beautiful game and for him to make history," Tatis Jr. said.
Tatis has been paving his own road in the Padres' history books with an electrifying first three seasons in the league during which he gained national recognition as a Rookie of the Year and MVP candidate.
This season, Tatis has cooled off a little, slashing .262/.327/.458 and an OPS of .784, all career-lows.
There's no question that Tatis remains one of San Diego's marquee stars in 2023 and beyond. His choice of footwear will be a minuscule blip in the grand scheme of things, but this moment may be remembered by his dad forever. Pure class.