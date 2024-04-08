Finished the Story: Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Cody Rhodes finally finished the story by defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.
By Scott Rogust
The story has been finished.
At WrestleMania 39 last year, Cody Rhodes was close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. But help from Solo Sikoa, Reigns' cousin and member of The Bloodline, ensured the loss for Rhodes. One year later, Rhodes was back challenging Reigns after winning the Royal Rumble again. But, Reigns, The Bloodline, and The Rock made it a mission to ensure Rhodes doesn't get close to winning.
On the opening night of WrestleMania 40, Reigns and The Rock beat Rhodes and Seth Rollins to ensure that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match was competed under "Bloodline Rules." It had the makings to be WWE's version of Avengers Endgame, and boy did it live up to it.
Rhodes beat Reigns with three. consecutive Cross Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Rhodes not just beat Reigns, but overcame The Bloodline, but with a bit of help from two returning stars.
Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns with assists from John Cena and The Undertaker to win Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40
The first form of interference was Jimmy Uso but was quickly thwarted by Jey Uso, who speared him off the stage through two tables.
Sikoa made his presence felt, mimicking the end of last year's WrestleMania match between Reigns and Rhodes. After a Samoan Spike and a Spike/Spear combo with Reigns, Rhodes still kicked out. Then, John Cena's music hit, who hit an Attitude Adjustment on Sikoa through the announce table and on Reigns in the middle of the ring.
Cena would be disposed of by "The Final Boss" The Rock with a Rock Bottom. But as The Rock stood in the middle of the ring,e ven after Rollins tried to attack, a gong played and the lights went out. The lights came back on and The Undertaker stood behind The Rock and hit him with the Chokeslam.
After all of this going on, Reigns had the chance to put the match away. But then, he noticed Rollins leaning against the ropes. Remembering back in 2014 when Rollins turned on Reigns as members of The Shield with a steel chair shot to the back. Not being able to help himself, Reigns returned the favor nearly 10 years later.
But that opened the door for Rhodes to hit the aforementioned three Cross Rhodes to pick up the win and the title.
WWE fans react to Avengers Endgame-style WrestleMania 40 main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns
Now, let's take a look at some of the reactions on social media from fans who watched the chaotic match transpire, resulting in Rhodes Undisputed WWE Universal title win.
What is next for Reigns after holding onto the championship for well over three years? Will he step away like he said he would leading up to WrestleMania 40. As for Rhodes, who will be the first to challenge him for the Universal Championship?
Make no mistake about it, this is a moment that wrestling fans will remember for quite some time. What a WrestleMania.