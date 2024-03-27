Fiorentina vs. AC Milan live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Serie A online
Fiorentina host AC Milan in Serie A this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch this key matchup.
Serie A returns this weekend after an international break that saw the USMNT win the CONCACAF Nations League by defeating Mexico in the final. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah were part of the United States' victorious roster and they will be back in action for AC Milan this weekend as they take on Fiorentina.
From an American perspective, eyes will also be on Olivier Giroud who is set to join MLS this summer. Fabrizio Romano has reported that, "LAFC have reached verbal agreement to sign Olivier Giroud on a contract valid until December 2025! After interest revealed in October and formal bid earlier this week, there’s an initial agreement in place. Nothing signed yet but close to being done."
Giroud scored for France against Chile over the international break. He has also found the back of the net 12 times in 26 Serie A matches this season, so can still perform at the highest level at the age of 37. MLS already has a player who won the World Cup while playing in the division -- Thiago Almada of Atalanta United and Argentina. Giroud could join LAFC this summer and win the European Championship with France.
Milan trail their city rivals Inter in Serie A this season by 14 points. This is a lot to make up with just nine games left of this season. However, they could still win silverware in Europe this campaign. Milan are in the Europa League Quarter-Finals where they will face fellow Italian side AS Roma.
Fiorentina are down in eighth place in Serie A, so it should be a win for Milan this weekend.
How to watch Fiorentina vs. AC Milan in Serie A
- Date: Saturday, Mar. 30
- Start Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Florence, Italy
- Stadium: Stadio Artemio Franchi
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Serie A match live on Paramount+.