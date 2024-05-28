Fiorentina vs. Olympiacos: Europa Conference League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Fiorentina were runners-up to West Ham United in the Europa Conference League last season. However, they have the chance to make amends for this defeat by beating Olympiacos in the final of this year's competition.
However, it will not be easy for Fiorentina as Olympiacos will be playing in their home country of Greece, albeit, at the stadium of their rivals AEK Athens. Olympiacos also defeated Aston Villa of the Premier League in the semifinals. Villa were one of the favorites to win the Europa Conference League, so for the Greek side to defeat them 6-2 on aggregate was quite a feat.
Ayoub El Kaabi scored five times across both legs against Unai Emery's side. The Morroco forward has scored 32 goals with three assists in 49 games in all competitions this campaign.
Fiorentina defeated Club Brugge 4-3 in their semi-final. Lucas Beltran scored their winning goal and he has found the back of the net four times in 11 matches in the Europa Conference League this season.
One European champion has already been crowned this year in Atalanta - who defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 last week thanks to a hat-trick from Ademola Lookman. One more will be decided on Wednesday before the Champions League final on Saturday.
Fiorentina lineup predictions
- Pietro Terracciano
- Dodo
- Nikola Milenkovic
- Luca Ranieri
- Cristiano Biraghi
- Giacomo Bonaventura
- Rolando Mandragora
- Jonathan Ikone
- Antonin Barak
- Gaetano Castrovilli
- Andrea Belotti
Olympiacos lineup predictions
- Konstantinos Tzolakis
- Rodinei
- David Carmo
- Panagiotis Retsos
- Omar Richards
- Andre Horta
- Santiago Hezze
- Joao Carvalho
- Stevan Jovetic
- Konstantinos Fortounis
- Ayoub El Kaabi
How to watch Fiorentina vs. Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League final
- Date: Wednesday, May. 29
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Athens, Greece
- Stadium: AEK Arena
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch the Europa Conference League final live on Paramount+.