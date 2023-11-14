Fire Sean McDermott? Bills fans are so done after MNF struggle-fest
In losing to the Broncos on Monday Night Football, Sean McDermott and the Bills hit rock bottom. Hard.
The Buffalo Bills dropped to .500 after losing to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Think Bills fans are happy about that?
Sean McDermott and company suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Broncos because of silly penalties and careless mistakes. They gave Denver the gift of field goal range on a pass interference penalty on an underthrown ball. Then they bailed them out when they missed the game-winning field goal with 12 men on the field.
It would have been bad enough to lose, but losing like that? That's the kind of loss that puts a head coach on the hot seat.
Bills fans are done with Sean McDermott after Monday Night Football loss to Broncos
The Bills lost the game for many, many reasons. Which is the whole point. The team isn't playing good football right now, having lost four of their last six. McDermott hasn't fixed the problems in any phase of the game.
Josh Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Few teams win games in which they turn the ball over four times. Yet the Bills almost overcame that when they took a 22-21 lead with just under two minutes remaining.
That's when the defense decided to give the game away. They let Russell Wilson convert two key third downs, including a third-and-10 via pass interference. The Bills were out of field goal range at that stage but McDermott got aggressive with his blitz, which allowed Jerry Jeudy to get free over the top.
Then on the Broncos' last-second field goal attempt, the Bills had too many men on the field. Will Lutz got a redo on his missed 41-yard attempt and made it to win the game.
McDermott's defensive calls were bad. His team looked poorly coached. And they lost a game they should have won despite the typical offensive blunders.